Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

Defense

— The Chargers had a four players play all 62 defensive snaps: Drue Tranquill, Alohi Gilman, Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Tranquill had a team-high seven solo tackles while Adderley caught the team's only interception.

— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Bryce Callahan both played 36 defensive snaps on Sunday. Callahan made his return to the field after missing the last game with a groin injury. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor saw another week of activity, as he logged 26 defensive snaps.

— Kyle Van Noy notched a sack in back-to-back weeks while playing 57 defensive snaps, with Khalil Mack right behind him at 54. Chris Rumph II played 21 snaps and got his first sack of the season, a big one that led to a Titans missed field goal.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 48 snaps at linebacker on Sunday, having an all-around game with four solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 51 snaps in his return from injury, while Morgan Fox finished with 45 snaps. Breiden Fehoko played 34 snaps on Sunday in the interior. Joe Gaziano notched the first sack of his career, playing 20 defensive snaps. Tyeler Davison played six snaps.

Special Teams

— Derrek Tuszka once again led the Bolts with 27 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 22 snaps.

— Rumph had a busy day, playing 20 special teams snaps as well. Horvath, Deane Leonard, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 19 special teams snaps, while Kemon Hall played 14.

— Cameron Dicker, who made the go-ahead field goal with four seconds left, played seven snaps.