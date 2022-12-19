Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

The Chargers are on a two-game winning streak and are 8-6 following their thrilling Week 15 win over the Titans.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 15:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Matt Feiler, center Corey Linsley, right guard Zion Johnson and right tackle Foster Sarell — played all 71 offensive snaps in Sunday win. Center Will Clapp (two snaps) also saw the field as extra offensive lineman.
— Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 63, as the pair combined for 153 receiving yards. Joshua Palmer followed them with 46 snaps and caught all five of his targets for 49 yards, while DeAndre Carter played 16 offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 49 snaps and finished the game with 70 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Joshua Kelley played 25 offensive snaps and ran in his second touchdown of the season. Fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for two offensive plays.
— Gerald Everett played the most snaps among tight ends with 44. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 23, while Donald Parham, Jr., played 22 snaps in his first game action since mid-October.
Defense
— The Chargers had a four players play all 62 defensive snaps: Drue Tranquill, Alohi Gilman, Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Tranquill had a team-high seven solo tackles while Adderley caught the team's only interception.
— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Bryce Callahan both played 36 defensive snaps on Sunday. Callahan made his return to the field after missing the last game with a groin injury. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor saw another week of activity, as he logged 26 defensive snaps.
— Kyle Van Noy notched a sack in back-to-back weeks while playing 57 defensive snaps, with Khalil Mack right behind him at 54. Chris Rumph II played 21 snaps and got his first sack of the season, a big one that led to a Titans missed field goal.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 48 snaps at linebacker on Sunday, having an all-around game with four solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 51 snaps in his return from injury, while Morgan Fox finished with 45 snaps. Breiden Fehoko played 34 snaps on Sunday in the interior. Joe Gaziano notched the first sack of his career, playing 20 defensive snaps. Tyeler Davison played six snaps.
Special Teams
— Derrek Tuszka once again led the Bolts with 27 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 22 snaps.
— Rumph had a busy day, playing 20 special teams snaps as well. Horvath, Deane Leonard, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 19 special teams snaps, while Kemon Hall played 14.
— Cameron Dicker, who made the go-ahead field goal with four seconds left, played seven snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the night playing 10 snaps.
