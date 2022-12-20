Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Bolts Get Top-10 Votes After 2nd Straight Win

Dec 20, 2022 at 09:17 AM
Omar Navarro

The Chargers are above two games above .500 for the first time since early November and moved into the sixth seed in the AFC.

Following Week 15 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 16 against the Colts.

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 9)

After surrendering the game-tying touchdown in the final minute, the Chargers appeared destined for a tense overtime period with the Titans. Justin Herbert decided to skip all that drama. The "social media quarterback" drove Los Angeles 57 yards on three straight passes, the final completion a brilliant 35-yard dart on the move to Mike Williams that set up Cameron Dicker's game-winning field goal in the final seconds. The Chargers are currently in the sixth seed in the AFC...

No. 9: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 10)

No. 11: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 12)

... Anyway, the Chargers' two-game winning streak gives them an 81.9 percent chance to make the playoffs, per Mock. And boy does their closing schedule look easy. The most encouraging aspect of their recent play is the turnaround on defense, where a group that ranks 17th over the course of the season in DVOA has played like the No. 3 defense in the league for two weeks.

No. 10: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 12)

While Sunday wasn't a perfect game for Justin Herbert against the Titans, his throw in the final minute to Mike Williams to set up the game-winning field goal was just another example as to why he is one of the league's best quarterbacks. Herbert also made NFL history on the final drive of the game, as he is now the only quarterback ever to pass for over 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons...

No. 8: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 10)

The Chargers' defense is finding more pop to work around its run defense woes and the offense is just fine passing often with Justin Herbert. They are becoming a dangerous team and coming through on their talent with better health on the way.

No. 10: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 12)

No. 11: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 13)

Justin Herbert's 35-yard pass to Mike Williams, which set up the game-winning field goal, was even crazier than it looked. It had just a 22.6 percent chance to be completed, according to Next Gen Stats, his second-most improbable completion of the season via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. That play might get the Chargers into the playoffs, which would be an enormous step for Herbert.

No. 9: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 10)

No. 10: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 14)

No. 8: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 10)

While it's impossible to let ourselves go and truly love this Chargers team with blind faith and support, they are inching their way toward a postseason berth, which means anything can happen. Justin Herbert was as nonchalant as ever picking up half the field to set up a game-winning score on Sunday.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

