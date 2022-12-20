Power Rankings: Bolts Get Top-10 Votes After 2nd Straight Win

The Chargers are above two games above .500 for the first time since early November and moved into the sixth seed in the AFC.

Following Week 15 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 16 against the Colts.

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 9)

After surrendering the game-tying touchdown in the final minute, the Chargers appeared destined for a tense overtime period with the Titans. Justin Herbert decided to skip all that drama. The "social media quarterback" drove Los Angeles 57 yards on three straight passes, the final completion a brilliant 35-yard dart on the move to Mike Williams that set up Cameron Dicker's game-winning field goal in the final seconds. The Chargers are currently in the sixth seed in the AFC...

No. 9: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 10)

No. 11: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 12)