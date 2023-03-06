Chargers 2023 Free Agency Tracker

The 2023 New League Year begins on March 15, which is also the start of the NFL's free agency period.

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with this one-stop for all signings and transactions.

There are three types of free agents: unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.

Here is a breakdown of what each term means:

Unrestricted free agent (UFA): Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted free agent (RFA): A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent. In 2022, teams must submit these tenders before 1 p.m. (PT) on March 16. There are five different types of tenders a team can offer.

Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA): Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.