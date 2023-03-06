Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Mar 06, 2023 at 03:39 PM
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS | RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS | EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS |

The 2023 New League Year begins on March 15, which is also the start of the NFL's free agency period.

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with this one-stop for all signings and transactions.

There are three types of free agents: unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.

Here is a breakdown of what each term means:

Unrestricted free agent (UFA): Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted free agent (RFA): A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent. In 2022, teams must submit these tenders before 1 p.m. (PT) on March 16. There are five different types of tenders a team can offer.

Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA): Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Here's a look at the 26 players who are slated to become free agents this offseason:

Unrestricted Free Agents

Nasir Adderley

Nasir Adderley

A 2019 second-round pick, Adderley played in 50 games (with 44 starts) over the past four seasons.

Bryce Callahan

Bryce Callahan

Callahan signed as a free agent a year ago and led the Bolts with three interceptions in 2022.

DeAndre Carter

DeAndre Carter

Carter had the best season of his career offensively (46 catches for 538 yards) and on special teams (11.7 yards per punt return).

Will Clapp

Will Clapp

Clapp made three starts at center after signing as a free agent a year ago.

Christian Covington

Christian Covington

Covington appeared in four games and was a solid run defender before a torn pectoral ended his season.

Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel

Daniel, who entered the league in 2009, spent the past two seasons as Justin Herbert's backup.

Tyeler Davison

Tyeler Davison

Davison played in six games after being added to the roster in mid-November due to injuries.

Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox

Fox signed a one-year deal with the Bolts a year ago and recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2022.

Trey Pipkins III

Trey Pipkins III

Pipkins battled through a knee injury for most of the season but started 14 games in his first year as a full-time starter.

Troy Reeder

Troy Reeder

Reeder was a key special teams contributor after signing a one-year deal a year ago.

Richard Rodgers

Richard Rodgers

Rodgers, added to the practice squad in early September, appeared in 10 games before an injury ended his season.

JK Scott

JK Scott

Scott had perhaps the best season of his career after signing a one-year deal, as his hangtime on punts helped the Bolts lead the league in punt return yardage allowed.

Easton Stick

Easton Stick

Stick, a 2020 fifth-round pick, appeared in one game over four seasons with the Chargers.

Drue Tranquill

Drue Tranquill

A 2019 fourth-rounder, Tranquill produced the best season of his career in 2022, leading the Chargers in total tackles while also recording a career high with 5.0 sacks.

Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy, whose leadership was crucial to the Chargers making the playoffs, ended the regular season on a five-game sack streak.

Restricted Free Agents

Joe Gaziano

Joe Gaziano

Gaziano appeared in 21 games (with one start) in the past three seasons.

Jalen Guyton

Jalen Guyton

Guyton played in 38 games and had six touchdowns over four seasons. His 2022 season ended in Week 3 with a torn ACL.

Breiden Fehoko

Breiden Fehoko

Fehoko has played in 19 gamed with four starts in three years, primarily as a strong run defender.

Storm Norton

Storm Norton

Norton played in 35 games with 18 starts for the Bolts over the past three seasons.

Donald Parham Jr

Donald Parham, Jr.

Parham has battled injuries in the past few seasons, but has seven touchdowns in 40 career games.

Derrek Tuszka

Derrek Tuszka

Tuszka was a September addition to the Chargers and played primarily special teams in 2022.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Michael Bandy

Michael Bandy

Bandy has 10 catches for 89 yards in 11 total games with the Chargers.

Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker

Dicker thrived as a rookie kicker in 2022, hitting 19 of 20 field goals and all 22 extra points in 10 games with the Bolts.

Kemon Hall

Kemon Hall

Hall played in 18 games with the Chargers over the past two seasons.

Forrest Merrill

Forrest Merrill

Merrill played in four games with the Bolts in 2021 but missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.

Foster Sarell

Foster Sarell

Sarell made his NFL debut in 2022, starting three games in place of Pipkins this past season.

