Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
Clapp remains in Los Angeles after appearing in all 18 games (including postseason) and making three starts at center in 2022 for the Bolts. He blocked on a line that helped the Chargers offense rank No. 3 in the NFL last season in passing offense (269.6 net passing yards per game. Clapp came into the NFL as a seventh-round selection (245th overall) by New Orleans in the 2018 NFL Draft, playing in 35 games (including postseason) along the Saints offensive line, making seven starts. He was part of an offensive line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2019 (25).
The Louisiana State product was a two-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference honoree, helping the Tigers appear in three-straight bowl games from 2015-17 and win two of them. In 2015, Clapp received SEC All-Freshman recognition after starting all 12 games and blocking for consensus All-American Leonard Fournette, who totaled nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.
