Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

Clapp remains in Los Angeles after appearing in all 18 games (including postseason) and making three starts at center in 2022 for the Bolts. He blocked on a line that helped the Chargers offense rank No. 3 in the NFL last season in passing offense (269.6 net passing yards per game. Clapp came into the NFL as a seventh-round selection (245th overall) by New Orleans in the 2018 NFL Draft, playing in 35 games (including postseason) along the Saints offensive line, making seven starts. He was part of an offensive line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2019 (25).