Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

Dicker recorded one of the best rookie seasons by a kicker in NFL history, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January and two Special Teams Player of the Week honors (Week 5 with Philadelphia and Week 9 with the Chargers). He was an All-Rookie selection by the Professional Football Writers of America after making 21-of-22 field goals (95.5 pct.) on the season. The 95.5 field goal percentage was the best by a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger among players with at least 15 field goal attempts. Dicker kicked at the University of Texas for four seasons (2018-21), earning first-team All-Big XII recognition at punter and honorable mention at kicker as a senior for the Longhorns.

Sarell saw his first NFL action in seven games for the Bolts in 2022, including three starts at right tackle. He made the first start of his career on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 at San Francisco. The Tacoma, Wash., native started at right tackle in the Week 14 victory over Miami, helping the offense total over 400 yards of offense and protect Justin Herbert to throw for 367 yards. He spent most of the 2021 season on the team's practice squad after spending time with the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Sarell played four seasons (2017-20) at Stanford, starting 17-of-34 career games along the offensive front, seeing most of his action at right tackle. He earned honorable mention All-Pacific-12 recognition in 2019.