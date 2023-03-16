Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

Fox originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has started 29-of-90 games with the Rams, Panthers and Chargers, including playoffs. In the regular season, he has totaled 141 tackles (90 solo), 18.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four recoveries. The Fountain, Colo., native saw his two most productive seasons under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, recording six sacks and nine quarterback hits in 2020 and 6.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season.