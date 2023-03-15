Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
Stick spent each of the last four seasons with the Chargers after being selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Stick came off the bench in one game for the Bolts, a Week 7 victory over Jacksonville in 2020, where he completed a four-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Williams.
The Omaha, Neb., native compiled a 49-3 career record as a starter at North Dakota State, concluding his collegiate career as the all-time winningest quarterback in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. North Dakota State's all-time leader in passing yards (8,693) and passing touchdowns (88), Stick won two FCS National Championships for the Bison.
