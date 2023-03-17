Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Parham Adds Boost, Potential to Bolts Offense

Mar 17, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Donald Parham, Jr., is coming back to the Bolts.

The tight end became a restricted free agent when the New League Year began Wednesday, but will now return for his fourth season in powder blue after agreeing to terms with the Chargers on Friday.

Parham has had an up-and-down career this far, mainly because of injuries.

He has played in 33 games over his first three seasons but appeared in just six in 2022 as he battled hamstring issues and a concussion. And this was after he suffered a scary head injury in the final month of the 2021 season.

Parham has 40 career catches for 472 yards and seven scores, and is also a dependable run blocker.

Parham's return provides both depth and potential in the tight end room. As of now, all of the Chargers tight ends from a year ago are slated to be back.

Parham, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 237 pounds, provides a rare size and skillset on offense.

Parham has caught seven touchdowns over three seasons, including three in each of the past two seasons. He's shown flashes of being a solid tight end, but just needs to stay healthy in order to be more consistent.

Overall, this is a low-risk signing for the Chargers. If Parham can stay on the field for a full season, he could provide a boost to the offense.

That's a good thing because you can never have enough weapons for Justin Herbert.

