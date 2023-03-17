How Moves Around the AFC West Affect the Chargers

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with the2023 Chargers Free Agency Tracker, a one-stop for all signings and transactions. It will be updated once moves are made official by either the Chargers or other NFL teams.
The Chargers have made strong moves on both sides of the ball so far in free agency.
Offensively, the Bolts re-signed right tackle Trey Pipkins III to stabilize the offensive line, while the return of Easton Stick allows the quarterback to take on a bigger role.
The Chargers also added All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks and re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox, two moves that should give the Bolts defense a boost in 2023.
And kicker Cameron Dicker's return possibly sets up a kicking battle later this offseason.
But the Chargers division foes have also been busy. Here's how moves from around the AFC West affect the Bolts.
Broncos beef up offensive line
The Broncos had a rough 2022 season on offense, ranking dead last in the NFL with just 16.9 points scored per game.
Denver also had trouble protecting Russell Wilson as the unit surrendered a league-worst 63 sacks.
So it's no surprise that the Broncos have beefed up their offensive line with the additions of right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers.
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, McGlinchey spent the past five seasons with the 49ers. He made 69 starts and had a career-best Pro Football Focus grade of 79.6 in 2020.
McGlinchey had a pass-blocking grade of 65.4 in 2022 according to PFF, which tied for 44th among tackles with at least 500 pass-blocking snaps. He tied with Pipkins, who is younger and cheaper.
But McGlinchey does provide veteran experience and will be a tough test for the likes of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
Powers, meanwhile, started 36 games over the last four seasons in Baltimore.
He didn't allow a sack in 2022 and had PFF's second-best pass blocking grade among guards at 86.7.
Powers will likely go up against the likes of Fox, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson on the interior.
Overall, the Broncos offensive line should be better than it was in 2022. And that means a taller task for the Chargers defense in a pair of division games against Denver.
Chiefs focus on the trenches
The Chiefs have focused on protecting their quarterback — and getting after the opposing one — thus far in free agency.
Kansas City signed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, who spent the past four seasons in Jacksonville, but likely plan on shifting him to left tackle from the right side. The Chiefs let Orlando Brown, Jr., hit free agency, so Taylor feels like a natural fit on the left side.
As always, the Chargers main focus will be on rattling and trying to get to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The addition of Taylor means renewed protection for the 2022 NFL MVP, who poses a challenge the Bolts know all too well.
The Chiefs also added pass rusher Charles Omenihu to the roster, as he'll likely replace the departed Frank Clark.
Omenihu should step into a larger role after being a depth piece with the 49ers, where he had a career-best 4.5 sacks in 2022.
Kansas City has never had the league's best defense, but the unit always seems to make timely plays down the stretch on the way to deep playoff runs.
Solving the Chiefs — who have now won seven straight division titles — will be among the Bolts many goals in 2023.
Raiders have a new quarterback
Goodbye Derek Carr … hello Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Raiders moved on from Carr, their longtime quarterback this offseason, and replaced him with a player who has a similar skillset.
Carr's career touchdown-to-interception ratio is 2.17, while Garoppolo's is 2.01. Both players won't necessarily carry a team the way Justin Herbert or Mahomes can, but they can flourish in the right system.
Garoppolo will be in a system he knows well, as he and Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels were together in New England back in the day.
Garoppolo was steady but not flashy with the 49ers in a win over the Chargers in 2022, and the Bolts should likely expect the same from him going forward.
Besides throwing to Davante Adams and Hunter Renfro, Garoppolo will have a new target in Jakobi Meyers, who recently joined the Raiders from the Patriots. The quarterback won't be throwing to tight end Darren Waller, however, as he was traded to the Giants this week.
It will surely be odd not seeing Carr in silver and black, but Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and the Bolts defense should know what to expect from Garoppolo in 2023.
