How Moves Around the AFC West Affect the Chargers

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with the2023 Chargers Free Agency Tracker, a one-stop for all signings and transactions. It will be updated once moves are made official by either the Chargers or other NFL teams.

The Chargers have made strong moves on both sides of the ball so far in free agency.

Offensively, the Bolts re-signed right tackle Trey Pipkins III to stabilize the offensive line, while the return of Easton Stick allows the quarterback to take on a bigger role.

The Chargers also added All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks and re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox, two moves that should give the Bolts defense a boost in 2023.

And kicker Cameron Dicker's return possibly sets up a kicking battle later this offseason.

But the Chargers division foes have also been busy. Here's how moves from around the AFC West affect the Bolts.

Broncos beef up offensive line

The Broncos had a rough 2022 season on offense, ranking dead last in the NFL with just 16.9 points scored per game.

Denver also had trouble protecting Russell Wilson as the unit surrendered a league-worst 63 sacks.

So it's no surprise that the Broncos have beefed up their offensive line with the additions of right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, McGlinchey spent the past five seasons with the 49ers. He made 69 starts and had a career-best Pro Football Focus grade of 79.6 in 2020.