Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

Parham appeared in 33 games, including 15 starts, in three seasons with the Bolts, totaling 40 catches for 479 yards (12.0 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He posted a career year in 2021, which included career highs in receptions (20) and receiving yards (190) as well as three receiving scores. Last season, Parham appeared in six games and made a start, recording 10 receptions for 130 yards (13.0 avg.) and one touchdown. In his first NFL season in 2020, Parham began his career with touchdowns on each of his first two receptions, becoming the first Charger since 1978 to register a score on each of his first two career catches.

Scott returns to the Bolts after punting in all 17 regular-season games for the Bolts in 2022, aiding a punt unit that led the NFL with an average of just 3.1 yards allowed per opponent punt return. In his first season with Los Angeles, Scott punted 73 times for an average of 43.6 gross yards per punt (41.5 net) with a long of 60 yards and 28 punts downed inside of an opponent's 20-yard line, tied for the third-most by any punter in the AFC.

Scott was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 12 after placing four punts inside the 20-yard line in the victory over Arizona, accumulating an AFC-best four games with at least three or more punts placed inside an opponent's 20-yard line through the first 12 weeks of the season.