Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

Guyton, who led the AFC and ranked third in the NFL in 2020 with a receiving average of 18.8 yards per catch (min. 25 rec.), totaled four receptions of 50-plus yards from 2020-21, which tied for the third-most by any player over that two-year stretch. In 38 career games for the Chargers, including 11 starts, Guyton has recorded 61 catches for 1,023 yards (16.8 avg.) and six touchdowns. A native of Allen, Texas, Guyton appeared in each of Los Angeles' first three games of 2022, before being placed on Reserve/Injured.