Scott's Return Among Chargers Biggest Moves of Offseason

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with the 2023 Chargers Free Agency Tracker, a one-stop for all signings and transactions. It will be updated once moves are made official by either the Chargers or other NFL teams.

The Chargers have made a handful of free agent moves over the past week.

In terms of importance, one announced Friday could be among the most important.

The Bolts announced they have agreed to terms with punter JK Scott on a multi-year deal, a move that keeps him around after a strong initial season with the team in 2022.

On the surface, Scott's numbers might seem somewhat pedestrian.

He averaged 43.6 yards per punt in 2022, which ranks 31st in the league. And his net punting average of 41.6 tied for 16th overall.

But you don't need to punt the ball far in order to be effective in this league.

Scott's best skill is that he can kick it high, perhaps higher than anyone in the league, as his hangtime proved to be a crucial weapon for the Bolts special teams last season.

That hangtime, combined with strong punt coverage, meant the Chargers ranked first in punt return yards allowed in 2022. The unit gave up just 58 yards on 17 tries, good for a minuscule 3.1 yards per return.

Scott's return means the Chargers should once again be among the league's top teams in terms of punt coverage.

And his solid holding played a key role in the Bolts have strong success in the kicking game a year ago despite using three different kickers.

All of that continuity bodes well for the future of the Chargers on special teams.

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and assistant special teams coach Chris Gould did wonders for that phase in their first seasons with the Bolts.

The players had a hand in that, too, whether it was veteran long snapper Josh Harris, Scott or kickers such as Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker.

All of those names are now back in the building, which means high expectations for this unit going forward.