Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

Mar 14, 2023 at 03:00 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

One of the most productive linebackers since being drafted by Minnesota in the second round (45th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Kendricks has topped 100 tackles in seven-straight seasons, good for the NFL's second-longest active streak. He was a Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro from The Associated Press in 2019, when he recorded 110 tackles and a career-best 12 passes defensed to help the Vikings to a playoff berth.

In eight seasons, Kendricks started 113-of-117 regular-season games, totaling 919 tackles (579 solo), 15 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, 51 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three recoveries and two interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. The Clovis, Calif., native started all six career postseason contests, registering 43 tackles (27 solo), a five-yard sack, a tackle for loss, an interception and seven passes defensed.

Kendricks returns to Los Angeles, where he was an award-winning linebacker at UCLA from 2011-14. As a senior, he led the nation with 149 solo tackles and became the first Bruin to ever win the Butkus Award, which recognizes college football's best linebacker. Kendricks led the team in tackles each of his final three seasons, while his 481 career tackles is still a school record.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 21-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 21-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks carries a flag onto the field before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks carries a flag onto the field before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) runs after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) runs after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

NFC linebacker Eric Kendricks, of the Minnesota Vikings, during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NFC linebacker Eric Kendricks, of the Minnesota Vikings, during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Colts won 12-10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Colts won 12-10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) smiles during pregame warmups in an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) smiles during pregame warmups in an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 19-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 19-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) looses his helmet after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Nov. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 27-20. (John McGillen via AP)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) looses his helmet after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Nov. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 27-20. (John McGillen via AP)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) yells to fans as he leaves the field after a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) yells to fans as he leaves the field after a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks takes part in drills during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks takes part in drills during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) greets fans at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) greets fans at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates with safety Harrison Smith (22) after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates with safety Harrison Smith (22) after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

FILE - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, March 6, ending his eight-year run with the team. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, March 6, ending his eight-year run with the team. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks onto the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks onto the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks tackles New York Giants' Isaiah Hodgins during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks tackles New York Giants' Isaiah Hodgins during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

