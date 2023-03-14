Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

One of the most productive linebackers since being drafted by Minnesota in the second round (45th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Kendricks has topped 100 tackles in seven-straight seasons, good for the NFL's second-longest active streak. He was a Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro from The Associated Press in 2019, when he recorded 110 tackles and a career-best 12 passes defensed to help the Vikings to a playoff berth.

In eight seasons, Kendricks started 113-of-117 regular-season games, totaling 919 tackles (579 solo), 15 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, 51 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three recoveries and two interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. The Clovis, Calif., native started all six career postseason contests, registering 43 tackles (27 solo), a five-yard sack, a tackle for loss, an interception and seven passes defensed.