Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

A native of Calhoun City, Miss., Hall initially joined the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas. He appeared in 18 games over the last two seasons with the Bolts after also spending time with the Vikings, Saints and Cowboys. Hall recorded a tackle and quarterback hit on defense and added seven special teams tackles for the Chargers. In two seasons for the Mean Green, Hall totaled 120 tackles (89 solo), six interceptions and 28 passes defensed. Hall earned first-team All-Conference USA honors his senior season.