Why Easton Stick is Ready to Take on a Bigger Role

The Chargers appear to have their backup quarterback behind Justin Herbert.

The Bolts announced Wednesday that they have re-signed quarterback Easton Stick, who was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

"Really excited. This place means a lot to me," Stick said. "To be in this locker room another year and try to improve, I think we've built something that has a chance to really grow and take the next step."

Stick, a 2019 fifth-round pick, appeared in one game over four seasons with the Chargers.

But he played a vital role behind the scenes and on the practice field in helping all facets of the roster prepare for game day.

Herbert praised Stick in recent years for his knowledge in meeting rooms and on the sideline in games as being key areas for helping him improve as a player.

Stick was also the scout team quarterback for the Chargers first-team defense as he simulated opposing quarterbacks at a high level.

The Bolts kept both Stick and veteran Chase Daniel on the 53-man roster last season but Daniel served as Herbert's primary backup in 2022. That is likely to change this season as Daniel is now unrestricted free agent.

In August, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke about Stick's importance to the team.

"I think he has a huge role on this football team. I thought he had a huge role last year," Staley said in training camp. "Easton is really improving as a player, and I can't say that enough. I'm really proud of his progress as a passer. I think he's really, really improved as a passer.

"I think everyone knew that he could make plays," Staley continued. "Everyone knew that he has a lot of intangibles, a lot of quarterbacking stuff that way. But I think as a passer, he's just worked so hard at his fundamentals

"I'm just really proud of his progress," Staley added. "I think you're seeing a confident player out there, a guy that can move a team. He's going to have a big role."

Stick was a standout at North Dakota State, compiling a 49-3 career record and finishing his college career as the all-time winningest quarterback in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

He won a pair of two FCS National Championships for the Bison and will now look to help the Chargers capture the ultimate prize, too.

And now that the 27-year-old back in powder blue, he'll take on an even bigger role behind Herbert in pursuing that goal.