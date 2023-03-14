Dicker's Return Sets Up Potential Kicking Battle for Chargers

It's no surprise that Cameron Dicker is back with the Bolts.

Dicker was an exclusive rights free agent after his rookie season, which meant a likely return based on NFL rules for such players.

And make no mistake about it, Dicker earned an opportunity to have a chance to make the 2023 roster based on his play last season.

He joined the Bolts before Week 9 and promptly hit a walk-off winner against the Falcons in his Chargers debut.

Dicker was plenty successful after that, hitting 19 of 20 field goals while making all 22 extra point tries this past season.

In a season where the Chargers had to use three kickers, Dicker's steadiness helped the Bolts have the most success in that phase in a long time.

So what does his return mean for 2023?

With fellow kicker Dustin Hopkins also under contract, a potential kicking battle now awaits us this offseason and into training camp.

Hopkins was clutch himself in 2022, making nine of 10 field goals before a hamstring injury ended his season.

It was Hopkins, by the way, who kicked four field goals — including a walk-off winner — plus an extra point on a bad hamstring in a home overtime win against the Broncos.

With those two possibly battling it out for a roster spot, the Chargers are in a strong spot.

Either Hopkins wins the job and the Chargers have a veteran presence at kicker. Or Dicker wins the job and continues his strong start to his career, which means the Bolts may have also found a long-term answer at that spot.