Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

Last season, Pipkins started at right tackle in all 14 of his appearances for Los Angeles, supporting a unit that ranked No. 3 in the NFL in passing offense (269.6 yards per game) and led the league in third-down conversions (112), en route to a postseason berth. Pipkins has appeared in 52 games (24 starts) since being selected by the Chargers in the third round (91st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pipkins has helped anchor an offensive front that allowed Herbert to continue to set NFL records, as the signal-caller became the first player in league history to throw for 4,000 yards in each of their first three professional seasons and set the NFL record for most combined touchdowns (passing and rushing) by any player through their first three seasons in league history with 102 total scores.