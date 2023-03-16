Why Bringing Back Morgan Fox is a Great Move for the Chargers

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with the2023 Chargers Free Agency Tracker, a one-stop for all signings and transactions. It will be updated once moves are made official by either the Chargers or other NFL teams.

Morgan Fox probably isn't a household name across the NFL.

But the real ones know how much of an impactful player he is, and just how valuable he was to the Chargers down the stretch last season.

The Bolts announced Thursday that they have re-signed the versatile defensive lineman, a move that is a sneaky good one for the defense.

Fox said he's excited to be back.

"Just the guys I'm around, the room is awesome," Fox said. "And the potential of this team, the guys we have that have been brought in.

"After the end of last year and what we went through fighting through all those injuries, being able to be a part of this team and have everyone healthy is really what's most exciting," Fox added.

A year ago, Fox signed a 1-year contract with the Chargers after the draft and was viewed as a depth piece.

All he did was post a career-high 6.5 sacks while playing in all 17 games and making 12 starts.

Fox's previous career best in sacks was 6.0, which came in 2020 when he was with the Rams.

His defensive coordinator that season? Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, who knows Fox's value on and off the field.

"When I think of Morgan, I think of a glue guy," Staley said in January. "I think of tough and rugged, a playmaker, versatile, do whatever it takes to help the team win.

"He just set his career high for sacks. He has been such an incredible addition to our locker room," Staley added. "You guys are all seeing what I saw back in 2020, except now he's just better. He's just an even better player. He's been a big factor in our ability to play defense at a high level."

Fox said it's no surprise he's had success under Staley.

"It's just opportunity," Fox said. "Coach Staley knows how to use me but he also gives me the opportunity to make plays.