Nasir Adderley Announces Retirement from NFL

Former Chargers safety Nasir Adderley announced his retirement from NFL on Thursday morning.
A 2019 second-round pick, Adderley played in 50 games (with 44 starts) over the past four seasons.
Adderley made the announcement on his Instagram page.
The 25-year-old Adderley became a full-time starter in 2020. He recorded three interceptions. two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.
Adderley became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday when the NFL's New League Year began.
