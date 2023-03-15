How the Jalen Ramsey Trade Affects the Bolts & AFC

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with the2023 Chargers Free Agency Tracker, a one-stop for all signings and transactions. It will be updated once moves are made official by either the Chargers or other NFL teams.

Jalen Ramsey will play at SoFi Stadium after all in 2023.

The Dolphins announced Wednesday that they have acquired the star cornerback from the Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey spent the last three-plus season with the Rams, including the 2020 season when Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley was his defensive coordinator.

The big-time trade turns heads around the league, but it is notable to the Chargers for a few reasons.

First, it means that the Chargers will welcome Ramsey (back) to town when the Bolts host the Dolphins on an undetermined date in 2023.

Ramsey's arrival in Miami also signifies that the AFC is likely to be even tougher than it was a year ago.

The Chargers and Dolphins were among the seven AFC playoff teams a year ago, with both teams earning Wild Card berths.

And while both teams will be aiming for their respective divisions, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Bolts and Dolphins are clustered together battling for playoff seeding towards the end of the season.

Miami appears to be a team on the rise, and pairing Ramsey with another star cornerback in Xavien Howard means a stiff test for the Chargers aerial attack under quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers were able to defeat Ramsey's team a year ago when the Bolts bested the Rams.

But doing so again will be a major challenge, especially now that Miami has added a player Staley knows well.

"Rare size and speed. Rare athlete. Rare versatility," Staley said of Ramsey before a Week 17 matchup last season. "He can play any DB position on the field. Not only can he play it, but he can play it at a premium level. You have heard me talk about Derwin [James, Jr.] in that way.

"It is one thing to be able to have the skillset to play all of those places, but then to have the mental capacity, the football IQ — he is also one of the smartest players that I have ever coached, and then had to compete against now," Staley added. "You just know that he is the fiercest competitor that you can coach. I certainly wouldn't be here without him."

Ramsey remains one of the most talented defensive players in all of football and will surely be rejuvenated in a fresh home.