2020 Positional Overview: Offensive Line

T Trey Pipkins III

Pipkins III received valuable reps towards the end of his 2019 rookie season, perhaps serving as a leaping-off point for further growth in 2020.

The third-round pick from Sioux Falls got in a majority of his on-field work against AFC West opponents. In Week 10, Pipkins played 91 percent of the snaps in a Thursday night game at Oakland.

His first career NFL start came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 on "Monday Night Football" from Mexico City. Pipkins would make two additional starts in 2019: against the Raiders in Week 16 and the Chiefs in Week 17.

T Sam Tevi

Tevi enters his fourth season with the Chargers, having started 29 games over the last two seasons, primarily at right tackle.

A sixth-round pick out of Utah in 2017, Tevi is a candidate to move to the left side in 2020. During the offseason, general manager Tom Telesco praised Tevi for having "very good left tackle feet."

Campen said this offseason that the position is open.

"Hey look, there's a job requirement for the Los Angeles Chargers and it's left tackle," he said. "Someone's going to fill that requirement and it's up to us to try to find that person."

T Trent Scott

Add Scott to the list of left tackle candidates, too. The undrafted free agent from Grambling State is entering his third season with the Chargers, having started nine games in 2019.

Scott started the first seven games last season at left tackle for an injured Russell Okung. He played 100 percent of the snaps in every one of those contests but one.

G Forrest Lamp

Lamp enters his fourth season with the Chargers. An ankle injury suffered against Tennessee in Week 7 ended his 2019 season.

When healthy, Lamp – a second-round pick in 2017 – provides positional versatility. Telesco noted this offseason that Lamp was a four-year starting left tackle at Western Kentucky.

Lamp has played in nine games for the Chargers, making two starts at guard last season.

C/G Scott Quessenberry

When Pouncey was lost for the 2019 season, Quessenberry stepped in to start the final nine games of the year.