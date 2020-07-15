2020 Positional Overview: Offensive Line

Chargers.com will break down each of the team's position groups leading up to 2020 training camp. This week continues with the offensive line.
T Bryan Bulaga
After nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Bulaga signed with the Chargers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
Bulaga has appeared in 115 regular season NFL games and made 111 starts. He's also started 13 playoff games, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV. Bulaga will be reunited with his former Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who also enters his first year in Los Angeles.
Ahead of his 10th NFL season, Bulaga said he still feels like he has to prove himself to his new teammates.
"I still feel like I have to come in and show what I'm all about and be a productive guy on this team," he said this offseason. "And that's really what it is – doing my job, holding up my end of the bargain and making sure that when I hit the field, I'm getting the job done."
G Trai Turner
The Chargers acquired Turner from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for offensive tackle Russell Okung on March 18.
Turner, 27, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons. He's made 80 career regular season starts and started in Super Bowl 50. He's also no stranger to blocking for explosive running backs.
Last season, Turner helped Christian McCaffrey accumulate 2,392 yards from scrimmage, while also breaking his own NFL record for catches by a running back (116). Austin Ekeler was second in the league in RB receptions last season with 92.
In his introductory conference call, Turner called being traded to Los Angeles a "fresh start."
"I get to be in a new facility, new teammates, new coaches, new city," he said. "I'm looking at it as like a rejuvenation of my football career."
C Mike Pouncey
One year after 16 regular-season starts and a fourth career Pro Bowl selection, Pouncey's 2019 season was cut short after Week 5 due to a neck injury.
He told reporters this offseason that he "feels great" after surgery. Campen said that Pouncey's veteran leadership has been evident in the position group's Zoom meetings.
"I got to visit with Mike for a couple of hours in person when I was there for the short time we were all together," Campen said. "Certainly, I have high regard [for] him – his athletic ability is outstanding and he's a good football player."
Pouncey is entering his 10th NFL season. He has 114 career NFL starts, including 21 with the Chargers.
G Dan Feeney
Feeney is set to start his fourth season with the Chargers, having started all 16 regular-season games for the team at left guard in 2018 and 2019.
Dating back to 2017, Feeney has started the last 41 games – more than any other Chargers O-lineman. In 2018, he was the only Charger to play 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Last season, Feeney played 97.2 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps.
T Trey Pipkins III
Pipkins III received valuable reps towards the end of his 2019 rookie season, perhaps serving as a leaping-off point for further growth in 2020.
The third-round pick from Sioux Falls got in a majority of his on-field work against AFC West opponents. In Week 10, Pipkins played 91 percent of the snaps in a Thursday night game at Oakland.
His first career NFL start came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 on "Monday Night Football" from Mexico City. Pipkins would make two additional starts in 2019: against the Raiders in Week 16 and the Chiefs in Week 17.
T Sam Tevi
Tevi enters his fourth season with the Chargers, having started 29 games over the last two seasons, primarily at right tackle.
A sixth-round pick out of Utah in 2017, Tevi is a candidate to move to the left side in 2020. During the offseason, general manager Tom Telesco praised Tevi for having "very good left tackle feet."
Campen said this offseason that the position is open.
"Hey look, there's a job requirement for the Los Angeles Chargers and it's left tackle," he said. "Someone's going to fill that requirement and it's up to us to try to find that person."
T Trent Scott
Add Scott to the list of left tackle candidates, too. The undrafted free agent from Grambling State is entering his third season with the Chargers, having started nine games in 2019.
Scott started the first seven games last season at left tackle for an injured Russell Okung. He played 100 percent of the snaps in every one of those contests but one.
G Forrest Lamp
Lamp enters his fourth season with the Chargers. An ankle injury suffered against Tennessee in Week 7 ended his 2019 season.
When healthy, Lamp – a second-round pick in 2017 – provides positional versatility. Telesco noted this offseason that Lamp was a four-year starting left tackle at Western Kentucky.
Lamp has played in nine games for the Chargers, making two starts at guard last season.
C/G Scott Quessenberry
When Pouncey was lost for the 2019 season, Quessenberry stepped in to start the final nine games of the year.
With Pouncey set to return in 2020, Quessenberry will start his third NFL season with valuable experience. He played 665 snaps on offense and 112 snaps on special teams in 2019.
Rounding out the room
Tackle Storm Norton was signed this offseason after a stint with the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats, where he was named team captain. He's also been a member of three other NFL teams: the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Norton played his college football at the University of Toledo.
Tackle Ryan Roberts is a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Florida State. He started 13 games for the Seminoles in 2019. Prior, he played two seasons at Northern Illinois.
Tackle Tyree St. Louis returns after finishing last season on the Chargers' practice squad. The former University of Miami tackle spent last preseason with the New England Patriots.
Center/guard Cole Toner also returns after finishing last season on the Chargers' practice squad. Toner was a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. He appeared in one regular-season game for the Chargers in 2018.
Guard Ryan Groy is entering his seventh NFL season and second with the Chargers. After one year in Chicago and four in Buffalo, Groy appeared in nine games for Los Angeles in 2019. In all, he's appeared in 64 NFL games and made 17 starts.
Guard Josh Dunlop is a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Texas-San Antonio. He appeared in 35 games (making 31 starts) and was an All-Conference USA honorable mention selection in 2019.
Guard Koda Martin returns to the Chargers this offseason after a prior stint with the team in 2018. Martin was third-team All-ACC at Syracuse in 2018.
Guard Nate Gilliam is a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. He made 25 starts over his last two seasons with the Demon Deacons.