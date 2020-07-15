Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 09:26 AM

2020 Positional Overview: Offensive Line

Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
LAC_2020_TRAI_TURNER

Chargers.com will break down each of the team's position groups leading up to 2020 training camp. This week continues with the offensive line.

T Bryan Bulaga

After nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Bulaga signed with the Chargers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Bulaga has appeared in 115 regular season NFL games and made 111 starts. He's also started 13 playoff games, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV. Bulaga will be reunited with his former Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who also enters his first year in Los Angeles.

Ahead of his 10th NFL season, Bulaga said he still feels like he has to prove himself to his new teammates.

"I still feel like I have to come in and show what I'm all about and be a productive guy on this team," he said this offseason. "And that's really what it is – doing my job, holding up my end of the bargain and making sure that when I hit the field, I'm getting the job done."

G Trai Turner

The Chargers acquired Turner from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for offensive tackle Russell Okung on March 18.

Turner, 27, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons. He's made 80 career regular season starts and started in Super Bowl 50. He's also no stranger to blocking for explosive running backs.

Last season, Turner helped Christian McCaffrey accumulate 2,392 yards from scrimmage, while also breaking his own NFL record for catches by a running back (116). Austin Ekeler was second in the league in RB receptions last season with 92.

In his introductory conference call, Turner called being traded to Los Angeles a "fresh start."

"I get to be in a new facility, new teammates, new coaches, new city," he said. "I'm looking at it as like a rejuvenation of my football career."

C Mike Pouncey

Related Links

One year after 16 regular-season starts and a fourth career Pro Bowl selection, Pouncey's 2019 season was cut short after Week 5 due to a neck injury.

He told reporters this offseason that he "feels great" after surgery. Campen said that Pouncey's veteran leadership has been evident in the position group's Zoom meetings.

"I got to visit with Mike for a couple of hours in person when I was there for the short time we were all together," Campen said. "Certainly, I have high regard [for] him – his athletic ability is outstanding and he's a good football player."

Pouncey is entering his 10th NFL season. He has 114 career NFL starts, including 21 with the Chargers.

G Dan Feeney

Feeney is set to start his fourth season with the Chargers, having started all 16 regular-season games for the team at left guard in 2018 and 2019.

Dating back to 2017, Feeney has started the last 41 games – more than any other Chargers O-lineman. In 2018, he was the only Charger to play 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Last season, Feeney played 97.2 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps.

T Trey Pipkins III

Pipkins III received valuable reps towards the end of his 2019 rookie season, perhaps serving as a leaping-off point for further growth in 2020.

The third-round pick from Sioux Falls got in a majority of his on-field work against AFC West opponents. In Week 10, Pipkins played 91 percent of the snaps in a Thursday night game at Oakland.

His first career NFL start came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 on "Monday Night Football" from Mexico City. Pipkins would make two additional starts in 2019: against the Raiders in Week 16 and the Chiefs in Week 17.

T Sam Tevi

Tevi enters his fourth season with the Chargers, having started 29 games over the last two seasons, primarily at right tackle.

A sixth-round pick out of Utah in 2017, Tevi is a candidate to move to the left side in 2020. During the offseason, general manager Tom Telesco praised Tevi for having "very good left tackle feet."

Campen said this offseason that the position is open.

"Hey look, there's a job requirement for the Los Angeles Chargers and it's left tackle," he said. "Someone's going to fill that requirement and it's up to us to try to find that person."

T Trent Scott

Add Scott to the list of left tackle candidates, too. The undrafted free agent from Grambling State is entering his third season with the Chargers, having started nine games in 2019.

Scott started the first seven games last season at left tackle for an injured Russell Okung. He played 100 percent of the snaps in every one of those contests but one.

G Forrest Lamp

Lamp enters his fourth season with the Chargers. An ankle injury suffered against Tennessee in Week 7 ended his 2019 season.

When healthy, Lamp – a second-round pick in 2017 – provides positional versatility. Telesco noted this offseason that Lamp was a four-year starting left tackle at Western Kentucky.

Lamp has played in nine games for the Chargers, making two starts at guard last season.

C/G Scott Quessenberry

When Pouncey was lost for the 2019 season, Quessenberry stepped in to start the final nine games of the year.

With Pouncey set to return in 2020, Quessenberry will start his third NFL season with valuable experience. He played 665 snaps on offense and 112 snaps on special teams in 2019.

Rounding out the room

Tackle Storm Norton was signed this offseason after a stint with the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats, where he was named team captain. He's also been a member of three other NFL teams: the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Norton played his college football at the University of Toledo.

Tackle Ryan Roberts is a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Florida State. He started 13 games for the Seminoles in 2019. Prior, he played two seasons at Northern Illinois.

Tackle Tyree St. Louis returns after finishing last season on the Chargers' practice squad. The former University of Miami tackle spent last preseason with the New England Patriots.

Center/guard Cole Toner also returns after finishing last season on the Chargers' practice squad. Toner was a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. He appeared in one regular-season game for the Chargers in 2018.

Guard Ryan Groy is entering his seventh NFL season and second with the Chargers. After one year in Chicago and four in Buffalo, Groy appeared in nine games for Los Angeles in 2019. In all, he's appeared in 64 NFL games and made 17 starts.

Guard Josh Dunlop is a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Texas-San Antonio. He appeared in 35 games (making 31 starts) and was an All-Conference USA honorable mention selection in 2019.

Guard Koda Martin returns to the Chargers this offseason after a prior stint with the team in 2018. Martin was third-team All-ACC at Syracuse in 2018.

Guard Nate Gilliam is a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. He made 25 starts over his last two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

200427_Site_Stadium_Article_Promo

Related Content

Get to Know: Linval Joseph
news

Get to Know: Linval Joseph

From his favorite dish to cook to the job he would have if he wasn't playing football, here's what you may not know about Joseph.
Get to Know: Darius Jennings
news

Get to Know: Darius Jennings

From his path to playing receiver to how many QBs he caught passes from in college, here's what you may not know about Jennings.
Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga
news

Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga

From his Super Bowl fun fact to his favorite golf course, here's what you may not know about Bulaga.
2020 Positional Overview: Wide Receivers
news

2020 Positional Overview: Wide Receivers

Since 2017, Keenan Allen has been among the NFL's elite in several categories.
Meet the Chargers' Newest Offseason Acquisition: "Bolt"
news

Meet the Chargers' Newest Offseason Acquisition: "Bolt"

Follow Bolt on his journey to becoming an assistance dog.
Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill hosts the cast of CBS' "SEAL Team" at SoFi Stadium in March.
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

The second-year linebacker was the latest guest on "Chargers Weekly."
Get to Know: Joe Reed
news

Get to Know: Joe Reed

From his favorite hobbies to his skills in the kitchen, here's what you may not know about the wide receiver.
2020 Positional Overview: Tight Ends
news

2020 Positional Overview: Tight Ends

Hunter Henry set career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2019.
Get to Know: Justin Herbert
news

Get to Know: Justin Herbert

From playing baseball growing up to his college trip to Uganda, here's what you may not know about Herbert.
2020 Positional Overview: Running Backs
news

2020 Positional Overview: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler assumes a leadership position and enters 2020 as one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the NFL.
Chargers Team Up with Special Olympics Southern California for Virtual Play 60 Workout
news

Chargers Team Up with Special Olympics Southern California for Virtual Play 60 Workout

"It's great to spend time and get to know the athletes and see how happy they are doing what they get to do. It's inspiring to see."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

iHeart radio talent take a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium, opening in 2020. Sisanie and Louie G checkout the view from their new seats.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising