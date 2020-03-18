Los Angeles Chargers Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired guard Trai Turner from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tackle Russell Okung.
Originally selected in the third-round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State, Turner has played in 84 games, including 80 starts, with the Panthers over the last six seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons and is tied for the second-most Pro Bowl nods by a Carolina player in franchise history.
The 6-3, 315-pound lineman joins Pittsburgh's David DeCastro and Dallas' Zack Martin and Tyron Smith as the only NFL offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons. Turner was part of a Carolina offensive line in 2015 that blocked for the league's top scoring offense and helped the Panthers to an NFC Championship and appearance in Super Bowl 50.
Okung played the past three seasons with Los Angeles, starting 36 games at left tackle and earning his second career Pro Bowl nod in 2017. In his first season with the team, the Oklahoma State product was part of a line that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (18). Okung was also a first-alternate for the Pro Bowl in 2018.