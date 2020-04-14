Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tackle Storm Norton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Storm Norton to a multi-year contract.
Norton most recently played for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats, where he was voted a captain by his teammates. He was the No. 1 overall selection in phase two of the 2020 XFL Draft. Norton has had stops in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, making his professional debut in 2018 with the Vikings.
The 6-7, 317-pound tackle originally went undrafted in 2017 out of the University of Toledo, appearing in 46 career games with 28 starts. Norton served as the starting left tackle on a Rockets line that blocked for the No. 1 rushing attack in the Mid-American Conference in 2015, earning first-team All-MAC honors.