2020 Positional Overview: Tight Ends

After five games in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades, the Chargers signed Parham Jr. on April 14.

Before the league stopped play due to the pandemic, Parham Jr. was tied for fourth in receptions (24), second in targets (43), third in receiving yards (307) and tied for second in touchdowns (4). At 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, he said he has the size to outmatch defensive backs and the speed to outrun linebackers – something he did routinely in the XFL.

"I just put in the work and got trust from my QBs to make big plays and they just kind of leaned on me when it came down to it," Parham Jr. said this offseason. "I really appreciated them for it."

Parham Jr., 22, went to Stetson University and spent time with Washington and Detroit last offseason.

