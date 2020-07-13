2020 Positional Overview: Wide Receivers

The Chargers selected University of Virginia's Reed in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of this year's draft.

Last season, Reed led the Cavaliers with 77 catches, while adding 679 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and was named first-team All-ACC as both a return specialist and all-purpose player.

In all, Reed appeared in 48 games for the Cavaliers, catching 129 passes for 1,465 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's also UVA's all-time record holder in kick return yardage (3,042) and kick return touchdowns (five).

After Reed was drafted, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall joined "Chargers Weekly" and called his former receiver a "one size fits all" player.

"Do you need him to return a kick?" Mendenhall said of Reed. "OK, great. Do you need him to go deep? OK, great. Do you want to put him at running back and hand him the ball? Awesome. Do you want to have yards after the catch, maybe on a tunnel screen? Great.

"So really, there's not much he can't do."