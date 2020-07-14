Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga

Bulaga never considered himself a soccer fan, but that all changed one fateful morning in 2014 before he played a round of golf. "I woke up around 6:00 a.m. because I had an 8:30 a.m. tee time, so to kill time, I turned on the TV and (Man City was) on NBC. That was my first game I ever watched. I fell in love with it and was like, you know what? I don't know anything about soccer. I don't know any teams (besides) Manchester United and Chelsea. But Man City, that must be like, the smaller club to Man United! Little did I know, they were a richer club and now, have been a better team since then."