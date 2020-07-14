Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 01:02 PM

Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga

While you may be aware right tackle Bryan Bulaga joined the Bolts this spring in free agency, here are some facts you may not know about No. 75.

"Big Golf Guy"

Bulaga started playing golf back in 2011 after the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl. The lockout happened that spring, so with more free time, Bulaga got into the game from the suggestion of a former teammate. "I remember John Kuhn, our fullback, told me I should join a country club. I told him, 'I don't even play golf. I have no idea how to play golf!' But I joined Green Bay Country Club and I became addicted to golf and still am." 

While he's looking forward to playing some of California's premier golf courses, his current favorite course, "hands down," is Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis. "It's always the best course. The views are absolutely gorgeous, and the course has so much history. It's probably one of the best places to play. It feels like you're not even in Wisconsin, you feel like you're in a different part of the world."

21, 322

0720_GTKBulagaSB_CMS

At just 21 years, 322 days old, Bulaga became the youngest player ever to start a Super Bowl. It's a record he still holds. "I always think every year, it's going to get beat! I think someone's gotta be younger than me who's gonna start, but they haven't." It's a fun fact Bulaga actually knew going into the game thanks to offensive line coach James Campen. "Campy told me the night before the game. I was like, 'Hey man, thanks! Thanks for the heads up on that. No pressure there.'"

One crazy note about age in Super Bowl XLV, is that Bulaga actually wouldn't have been the youngest player to start if it wasn't for a starter on the opposite team not being able to play in the game.

"Mike Pouncey's brother, (and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice,) would have been the youngest player to start, but he got hurt and didn't play in the Super Bowl."

Man City Fan

Bulaga never considered himself a soccer fan, but that all changed one fateful morning in 2014 before he played a round of golf. "I woke up around 6:00 a.m. because I had an 8:30 a.m. tee time, so to kill time, I turned on the TV and (Man City was) on NBC. That was my first game I ever watched. I fell in love with it and was like, you know what? I don't know anything about soccer. I don't know any teams (besides) Manchester United and Chelsea. But Man City, that must be like, the smaller club to Man United! Little did I know, they were a richer club and now, have been a better team since then." 

If you want to call Bulaga a fair-weather fan, fine. He's actually cool with it because he truly knew nothing about Man City before they became his team of choice. "I didn't really know anything about anything! It just happened to be the game I turned on, and they were winning 3-0, and figured I'm just gonna like this team. I didn't know they were a dominant team in England, but hey, I picked a winner. Nothing wrong with that!"

Bulaga's never been to a Man City game in person, but eventually getting to a few and going to the team's facility are on his bucket list.

Photos: Best of Bryan Bulaga

Take a look through the top photos of former Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga as he agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Bolts.

