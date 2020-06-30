2020 Positional Overview: Running Backs

Chargers.com will break down each of the team's position groups leading up to 2020 training camp. This week, it's the running backs.

Austin Ekeler

After a season in which he amassed 1,550 total yards and 11 total touchdowns, Ekeler was rewarded with a multi-year extension in March. At 25, the undrafted free agent from Western State is now the veteran of the Chargers' running backs room – and one of the most versatile offensive weapons in football.

"First and foremost, I think just him as a person – unbelievable kid," running backs coach Mark Ridgley said of Ekeler this offseason. "And the thing that I've been using him for as a motto for our young guys is just where he came from and how he got to where he is. I think he's a perfect example of coming in with nothing and look what he has now after these last few years."

Ekeler caught 92 passes in 2019, second to only Carolina's Christian McCaffrey among running backs. What's more remarkable was his catch percentage: 85.2 percent on 108 targets – tops in the NFL (minimum 51 targets).

On the ground, Ekeler made up for 36 percent of the Chargers' 366 rushing attempts last season. With Melvin Gordon's departure to Denver, it remains to be seen whether Ekeler will see an uptick in rushing attempts, or if Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and perhaps others can help to fill that void.