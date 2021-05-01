Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
In four years with the Bulldogs, Webb recorded 74 tackles (43 solo), eight passes defensed and one interception across 27 games. Coming out of high school, Webb was a recruited as a wide receiver before making the switch to defensive back his freshman year.
He joins Erick Stokes (Packers), Tyson Campbell (Jaguars) and Richard LeCounte (Browns) as the fourth defensive back to be selected from Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.