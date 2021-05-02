10 Insights: Bolts Draft Five Players from 2021 Senior Bowl

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' selections on day three of the NFL Draft:
1) Fourth-round pick Chris Rumph II (No. 118 overall) was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020 for Duke. His father, Chris, played linebacker at the University of South Carolina and is currently the defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.
2) Rumph II is only the second player the Chargers have ever selected from Duke. The first was defensive end Phil Asack in 1971.
3) Fifth-round selection Brenden Jaimes (No. 159 overall) set a Nebraska school record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman. He's the second Big Ten O-lineman the Chargers have picked in the 2021 NFL Draft (Northwestern's Rashawn Slater, No. 13 overall).
4) In addition to playing in the same conference in college, Jaimes and Slater were both track and field athletes in high school, specializing in the shot put and discus.
5) Los Angeles opened the sixth round by selecting Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (No. 185 overall). His brother, Ben, is also a former Hawkeye linebacker who just completed his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
6) Nick's father, Jay, is the assistant defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator at Iowa. He's been coaching in college since 1985.
7) If it weren't for quarterback Brad Smith, Chargers sixth-round running back Larry Rountree III (No. 198 overall) would be Missouri's all-time leader in rushing yards (3,720) and rushing touchdowns (40).
8) Georgia defensive back Mark Webb, the Chargers final pick in the seventh round (No. 241 overall), said he's close with safety Nasir Adderley. The two played little league together and are both from Philadelphia. Webb will also be reunited with college teammate tight end Tre' McKitty, whom Los Angeles drafted in the third round (No. 97 overall) on Friday night.
9) Webb started his collegiate career as a wide receiver before moving to the secondary. He was the fourth Georgia defensive back selected in this year's draft.
10) Webb is the fifth player selected by the Chargers that was invited to the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. (Tennessee WR Joshua Palmer, McKitty, Jaimes and Rountree III).
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.