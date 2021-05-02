10 Insights: Bolts Draft Five Players from 2021 Senior Bowl

7) If it weren't for quarterback Brad Smith, Chargers sixth-round running back Larry Rountree III (No. 198 overall) would be Missouri's all-time leader in rushing yards (3,720) and rushing touchdowns (40).

8) Georgia defensive back Mark Webb, the Chargers final pick in the seventh round (No. 241 overall), said he's close with safety Nasir Adderley. The two played little league together and are both from Philadelphia. Webb will also be reunited with college teammate tight end Tre' McKitty, whom Los Angeles drafted in the third round (No. 97 overall) on Friday night.

9) Webb started his collegiate career as a wide receiver before moving to the secondary. He was the fourth Georgia defensive back selected in this year's draft.

10) Webb is the fifth player selected by the Chargers that was invited to the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. (Tennessee WR Joshua Palmer, McKitty, Jaimes and Rountree III).

