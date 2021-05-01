10 Insights: Asante Samuel Jr., Joshua Palmer Reunited in L.A.

5) Wide receiver Joshua Palmer is from Brampton, Ontario in Canada. His father, Keith, played football at Windsor, according to Tennessee Athletics.

6) Palmer was high school teammates with Samuel Jr. at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. On Friday, they were selected just 30 picks from each other and will now be reunited in Los Angeles. Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley was most recently the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Tennessee, spending each of the last two seasons with Palmer.

7) The last player the Chargers drafted from the University of Tennessee was quarterback Jonathan Crompton in the fifth round (No. 168 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

8) Tight end Tre' McKitty was teammates with James, Samuel Jr. and fullback Gabe Nabers at Florida State before transferring to Georgia for the 2020 season.

9) McKitty and Palmer each received invites to the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. and were teammates on the American squad. In the game, Palmer caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. McKitty hauled in one pass for 14 yards.