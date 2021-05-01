Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Asante Samuel Jr., Joshua Palmer Reunited in L.A.

Apr 30, 2021 at 09:52 PM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' second- and third-round picks:

1) Asante Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015 (No. 83 overall). He is the first Florida State player drafted by Los Angeles since All-Pro safety Derwin James in 2018 (No. 17 overall). The two missed playing with each other at FSU by one season.

2) Samuel Jr.'s father, Asante, played 11 NFL seasons as a cornerback with the Patriots, Eagles and Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

3) According to Seminoles.com, Samuel Jr. "chose Florida State over numerous offers, including Miami, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State."

5) Wide receiver Joshua Palmer is from Brampton, Ontario in Canada. His father, Keith, played football at Windsor, according to Tennessee Athletics.

6) Palmer was high school teammates with Samuel Jr. at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. On Friday, they were selected just 30 picks from each other and will now be reunited in Los Angeles. Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley was most recently the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Tennessee, spending each of the last two seasons with Palmer.

7) The last player the Chargers drafted from the University of Tennessee was quarterback Jonathan Crompton in the fifth round (No. 168 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

8) Tight end Tre' McKitty was teammates with James, Samuel Jr. and fullback Gabe Nabers at Florida State before transferring to Georgia for the 2020 season.

9) McKitty and Palmer each received invites to the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. and were teammates on the American squad. In the game, Palmer caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. McKitty hauled in one pass for 14 yards.

10) McKitty is the first player the Chargers have drafted from the University of Georgia since wide receiver Gene Washington in 1977 (ninth round, No. 234 overall).

