How Mike McDaniel Views the Chargers Offensive Line Ahead of 2026 Season

Tyler Biadasz

The Chargers needed a new plan at center this offseason after the retirement of Bradley Bozeman.

The Bolts pivoted by adding Biadasz before free agency started, a move that puts a Top 10 center in the middle of the offensive line.

"It was a position where, as we talked with Joe and Jim, it was a position we knew we could improve the Chargers flat out," McDaniel said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz posted an overall grade of 71.5 in 2025 regular season, good for ninth among all players at that position with at least 800 snaps.

Biadasz was also ninth among centers in that group with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 67.1 and was 11th with a run-blocking grade of 71.2.

Over the past five seasons, Biadasz has played 5,191 total snaps, which ranks second among all centers in that timeframe.

Biadasz's overall PFF grade of 72.0 since 2021 ranks seventh among centers with at least 3,500 snaps.

McDaniel said Friday that he felt that Biadasz would be a perfect fit in his scheme.

"He's a player that we think — specifically with the nuances and tools we give the center in both run and pass that are a little unique — we think his skillset really plays with what we like to do," McDaniel said. "We think he's a better athlete than maybe people give him credit for paired with an anchor in protection that protects the A-gaps and protects Justin.

"To me when we evaluated him, it's a player that if we get his best tape, it's in front of him because of what we ask the center position to do," McDaniel added. "Particularly how effective he is in space and blocking people."

Cole Strange, Jake Slaughter & the guards

McDaniel mentioned above that "we already have an idea of who three are and probably four" in terms of starting offensive linemen.

Slater, Alt and Biadasz are the initial three, but it's a safe assumption that Cole Strange is the fourth player McDaniel mentioned.

After all, Harbaugh said in late March that he had Strange penciled in as the starting right guard at that point of the offseason. Strange started 14 games for McDaniel in Miami last season.

McDaniel was asked Friday about the skillset he looks for at guard in his offensive scheme.

He initially quipped that, over his 20-year NFL coaching career, he wants "people who are able to block defenders."

McDaniel, who emphasized he didn't want that to sound sarcastic, then dove into what that encompasses.

"We want to play a certain style of ball that is convicted, dictates the terms, so there is a level of quickness, but overall we're looking for people who can block people in space, where a lot of the big plays and things that change games and scoring opportunities, where those occur," McDaniel said. "Overall, we're looking for someone that has the ability to compete and dictate terms in run and the pass.

"Schematically, there's an inherent disadvantage in all known pass situations, that's football to me seeing that the best athletes to me are generally the pass rushers," McDaniel continued. "Being able to tie our timing of our pass game to the sets and there's a lot of work that you can get blockers that are good in space to develop their pass sets and have your quarterback and timing work with pass protection so you're not getting sacked and having negative plays.