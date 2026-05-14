10 Facts About the Chargers 2026 Schedule

The Chargers 2026 regular-season schedule is out.
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Here are 10 facts about the 2026 Chargers schedule and what's ahead:
1. A NFC season opener
The Chargers will be playing a team from the NFC to kickoff the season for the first time since 2021, and hosting a team from the other conference for the first time since 2015.
The Bolts welcome the Cardinals in Week 1, as they teams have only met once before in Week 1.
The pair of teams opened the 2014 regular season in Arizona, meaning the 2026 opener will mark the first time they will do so in Los Angeles.
The Chargers hold a 11-5 (.688) all-time advantage against Arizona, having won five of the last seven games.
2. Back-to-back home start
Not only do the Chargers get to start at home, but they won't be hitting the road until Week 3.
The Bolts will have back-to-back home games to start the year for the first time since 1996, as they host both Arizona and Las Vegas in September.
The Chargers have enjoyed some success against the Raiders at home, having won 17 of the past 23 home contests and scoring 20-plus points in all but five of those matchups.
3. Playoff teams on deck
The Bolts will have plenty of high-level matchups on the docket in 2026.
The Chargers will play eight games in 2026 against playoff teams from a year ago, with an even split of four at home and four on the road.
That group includes the AFC West rival Broncos at home in Week 5 as well as the Texans in Week 9, Patriots in Week 12 and 49ers in Week 15.
They will also travel to play the Broncos in Week 18 in addition to the Bills in Week 3, Seahawks in Week 4 and Rams in Week 8.
Take a look at who the Bolts will face in the 2026 season! Grab your single game tickets today!
4. Racking up miles
The Bolts will not travel the most miles in the NFL like they had in the past two seasons.
They are seventh on the overall rankings and are slated to travel 24,816 miles, a figure that's fourth-most in the AFC.
They will also travel across 30 time zones, a figure that is significantly less than the 2025 season where they traveled across 42 of them.
5. A week off in October
The Chargers week off will come near the midway point of the season.
The team's 2026 bye weeks lands in Week 7, much earlier than last season's Week 12 bye week.
It's the first time the Bolts have a bye week in Week 7 since the 2021 season and the fourth time since 2000 the team has had this week off.
6. Under the lights
There will be plenty of national spotlight for the Chargers in the second half of the season.
The team is currently slated to have three standalone games, all coming between Weeks 10 and 15.
The first one comes in Week 10 when they travel to play the Ravens on Monday Night Football, their only game scheduled on Monday after four consecutive years with multiple.
Two weeks later the Bolts host their first primetime game of the year against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. It will be the first time the two meet in that time slot during the regular season since 2014.
The final game under the lights will come in Week 15 where they host Thursday Night Football for a third-straight year, this time against the 49ers in December.
7. Break from travel in November
After a heavy travel load in the first two months of the season, the Chargers will get a chance to settle in Los Angeles with a lighter November.
Out of the five games during that month, two of them are road games but the team will only need to travel to Baltimore in Week 10.
The other road game is against the Rams, who host the Bolts at SoFi Stadium.
The rest of the games in the month of November will all be at home against the Texans, Jets and Patriots.
8. A busy December
Buckle up for a travel-filled stretch run.
The Chargers will play four of their final six games of the regular season on the road, including two cross-country trips to Florida.
The first will be to Tampa Bay in Week 13, a place they haven't been to since 2020, before going to Las Vegas the following week.
After a short week against San Francisco at SoFi, they will then embark on their furthest trip of the year to Miami for the second straight season.
The Bolts then have their regular-season home finale against the division rival Chiefs before playing the Broncos on the road in Week 18.
9. Closing in Denver again
As previously mentioned, the Chargers 2026 regular season will come to a close in Denver once again.
This will mark the second straight season the two teams meet in the same location in Week 18.
It is now the third time since the 2018 season they play the Broncos in the final week, as well as the 17th season finale against the Broncos and the ninth to take place on the road.
The Chargers have a 9-7 record in season finales against Denver.
10. New visitors
The list of Chargers first-time visitors to SoFi Stadium continues to get smaller and smaller with each passing year.
This year it's the Cardinals and 49ers, two teams that play in the NFC West and visit the stadium annually, but will be their first time doing so against the Chargers.
The last time both teams visited the Chargers in Los Angeles was in 2018.