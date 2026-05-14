10 Facts About the Chargers 2026 Schedule

4. Racking up miles

The Bolts will not travel the most miles in the NFL like they had in the past two seasons.

They are seventh on the overall rankings and are slated to travel 24,816 miles, a figure that's fourth-most in the AFC.

They will also travel across 30 time zones, a figure that is significantly less than the 2025 season where they traveled across 42 of them.

5. A week off in October

The Chargers week off will come near the midway point of the season.

The team's 2026 bye weeks lands in Week 7, much earlier than last season's Week 12 bye week.

It's the first time the Bolts have a bye week in Week 7 since the 2021 season and the fourth time since 2000 the team has had this week off.

6. Under the lights

There will be plenty of national spotlight for the Chargers in the second half of the season.

The team is currently slated to have three standalone games, all coming between Weeks 10 and 15.

The first one comes in Week 10 when they travel to play the Ravens on Monday Night Football, their only game scheduled on Monday after four consecutive years with multiple.

Two weeks later the Bolts host their first primetime game of the year against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. It will be the first time the two meet in that time slot during the regular season since 2014.

The final game under the lights will come in Week 15 where they host Thursday Night Football for a third-straight year, this time against the 49ers in December.

7. Break from travel in November

After a heavy travel load in the first two months of the season, the Chargers will get a chance to settle in Los Angeles with a lighter November.

Out of the five games during that month, two of them are road games but the team will only need to travel to Baltimore in Week 10.

The other road game is against the Rams, who host the Bolts at SoFi Stadium.