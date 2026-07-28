Chargers Announce Super Chargers Navy Uniform Games For 2026 Season

The best alternate uniforms in the NFL are back.

The Chargers on Tuesday announced that they will wear their all-navy *Super Chargers* uniforms for three home games during the 2026 regular season.

The Bolts will first don the uniforms in Week 9 when they host the Texans. The Chargers also wore the Super Chargers uniforms against Houston last season.

The all-navy uniforms will return in primetime for a Week 12 matchup with the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in a postseason rematch from a season ago.

The Chargers will then wear the dazzling uniforms in their Week 17 regular-season home finale against the Chiefs. The date and time for that game is to be determined.

The team is offering a special *Super Chargers* ticket pack. Fans who purchase all three Super Chargers games via this promotion will receive an exclusive Super Chargers hockey jersey.

The Bolts won twice in 2025 while wearing the all-navy combination by scoring double-digit home wins over the Vikings and Raiders.

The Super Chargers uniforms are a nod to the past and recalled memories of LaDainian Tomlinson setting the single-season touchdown record, Antonio Gates terrorizing defenses, Junior Seau racking up tackles, Rodney Harrison making his name as 'The Hitman,' and Philip Rivers throwing the ball all over the yard.

Players who previously wore navy love the all-look.

"I love the navy. That was my favorite one," Gates said. "And once I saw this new version, I said, 'Yeah, I definitely would have scored a few touchdowns wearing that.' I love that uniform. I wish I could play in it again."

Tomlinson added: "If you think about the Chargers and the brand and the colors — and what that means — I think most people my age would identify with the navy blue and the lightning bolt. When you saw that jersey ... more than likely, if you were on the other team in that era you were leaving with a loss."

Legendary linebacker Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman added: "They were the hardest jerseys in football."

Current players on the Chargers said they are honored to represent franchise legends.

"I think of when I was playing video games as LaDainian Tomlinson and the throwback Chargers," James said. "That's what I knew the Chargers as growing up."

Daiyan Henley added: "It's a Seau-type of feeling. We're trying to tap back into those legends. It's a nod to them and a nod to the past."