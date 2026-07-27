5 Position Battles to Watch at Chargers 2026 Training Camp

Jim Harbaugh's squad is a day away from reporting for 2026 Chargers Training Camp.

That means crucial practices are on the way as the Bolts prepare for preseason and the regular season.

We'll also soon get a glimpse at key battles as players vie for roles and a place on the 53-man roster.

With that in mind, here are five Chargers position battles to watch during camp.

1. Left guard

We'll start with the most obvious one here, and the Bolts left guard job is perhaps the only true starting spot up for grabs in the coming weeks.

And although multiple players worked between Rashawn Slater and Tyler Biadasz this spring, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel made it clear that he'll really start looking at left guard once the pads come on.

"I think you're very, very hesitant to start creating job competition scenarios before guys have actually blocked people," McDaniel said. "In the offseason, by and large, guys learn how to fit and where to apply pressure, where to target, but the idea of blocking people for three or four seconds, that's more of a pad, training camp thing."

McDaniel later added: "It would probably be good to assess a receiver after a pass was thrown to him, not before that. It's probably good to assess the lineman after we block people, not before that. That's where I'm at."

The candidates up front? Kayode Awosika and rookie Jake Slaughter rotated up front in spring practices, with Harbaugh noting that Trevor Penning is also in the mix there, too.

Awosika, an offseason free-agent signing, played in 50 career games with 11 starts with the Lions.

Slaughter was a 2026 second-round pick who is transitioning to guard after starring at center at Florida, while Penning re-signed with the Bolts in free agency after being acquired at the 2025 trade deadline.

Harbaugh said in mid-June that the competition at left guard is "raging on," something that will certainly continue in camp.