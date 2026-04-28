Why the Chargers Exercised Quentin Johnston's 5th-Year Option

The Chargers on Tuesday announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on Quentin Johnston, a move that keeps the wide receiver under contract for the next two seasons.

The Bolts had to make a decision on Johnston by May 1, the deadline for all 2022 first-round picks. Johnston was drafted 21st overall by the Chargers four years ago.

Johnston is an ascending player who has simply gotten better in each of his first three seasons in the league.

After an up-and-down rookie season, Johnston has flourished with the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert over the past two seasons.

"A lot of experience. Me going through a lot of ups and downs," Johnston told Chargers.com in September. "I feel like that kind of shaped the player I am right now, just learning from past mistakes while at the same time building on past successes."

Over the past two seasons, Johnston has tallied 106 receptions for 1,446 yards and 16 touchdowns, with his eight scores in back-to-back seasons leading the Bolts each year.

He is also tied for the fifth-most touchdown catches among wide receivers over the past seasons.

Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal ,who has had a front-row seat to Johnston's evolution, raved about his dedication to Chargers.com last fall.

"Very proud of him. He's taken his own career by the hands. He's been super intentional. You can see him working off to the side, perfecting his footwork," Lal said. "Prior to the game, he gets out there really early and kind of goes through the mental steps of all his routes. You can see him walking them on the field.

"Anything I ever suggest, 'Hey, we should do this drill to perfect this,' … he's all in. And if I don't bring it up, he'll ask for it," Lal added. "So, I would say I'm just as proud of him as how he conducts himself as what he's done on the field because that's what's really led to it. He's become very, very professional and he should be proud of himself."

Now the focus turns to the 2026 season, where Johnston could take an even bigger step under new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.