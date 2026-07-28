5 Key Chargers Storylines Ahead of 2026 Training Camp 

4. What does Chris O'Leary's defense look like?

The Chargers are undergoing a transition on defense as Chris O'Leary has taken over at the Defensive Coordinator.

Jesse Minter, who held that role for the past two seasons, is now the Ravens Head Coach.

The Bolts flourished under Minter, ranking sixth in defensive EPA per play (-0.069) and tied for sixth in success rate (42.1 percent) over the past two seasons.

O'Leary was a part of that success, too, considering he was the Chargers safeties coach in 2024. He then spent the 2025 season as Western Michigan's Defensive Coordinator, noting "the core philosophy and fundamentals are what I picked up here in L.A."

O'Leary said last month that the Chargers "spent a lot of time trying to build that brotherhood, that bond" over the offseason, but soon it will time to unveil what his defense will look like in 2026.

While the scheme could look similar — remember that O'Leary's first college coaching job came at Georgia State as a graduate assistant when Minter was Georgia State's DC — O'Leary is bound to have some tricks up his sleeve, too.

Does Derwin James' role change from recent years? Does O'Leary blitz more? Are the Bolts in lighter boxes as much as they were a year ago?

Camp will soon give us these answers ahead of the 2026 season.

5. Does 10 a.m. practice times make a difference?

When Harbaugh first arrived to the Bolts in 2024, he implemented a rotating training camp practice schedule where players' bodies had at least 24 hours to recover for the next session.

For example, if practice was at 10 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday's practice wouldn't start until noon.

But the Chargers are tweaking their schedule this year as Harbaugh said in June the team did an "organizational deep dive on doing things better" while "working harder but smarter."

The result? Every practice will be at 10 a.m. to help players focus on their circadian rhythm and also limit UV exposure by having a morning practice.

"Trying to do anything and everything we can to help us," Harbaugh said while adding the decision was made with input from across the organization.

The main goal of camp, of course, is to get the team firing on all cylinders ahead of the season opener. But player health is also a priority, especially given the rash of injuries the Chargers dealt with in 2025, whether to the offensive line or elsewhere.

As camp approaches, the Chargers appear poised to take a jump from playoff participant to being a postseason contender that can make a run.