5 Key Chargers Storylines Ahead of 2026 Training Camp 

The 2026 edition of Chargers Training Camp is here.
The Bolts are reporting for camp Tuesday and will hold their first practice on Wednesday.
While the first five practices are not in pads, we'll soon start finding out more about the Chargers ahead of Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh.
With that in mind, here are five key storylines for the Bolts ahead of training camp.
1. How does the interior offensive line look?
The entirety of the Chargers offensive line will be in focus during camp, especially as we monitor tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt's return from their respective injuries.
But for the purpose of this exercise, we're going to focus on the interior of the trenches.
Plenty will be made of the open competition for the starting left guard spot, a job that is likely to be filled by either Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter or Trevor Penning.
"Left guard specifically, very good competition at that position for a starting job," Harbaugh said. "We are talking about left guard so when the pads come on, that will be decided."
But keep an eye on the storylines at center and right guard, too.
Veteran Tyler Biadasz, an offense free-agent addition, is the new starting center and should provide a high level of play up front.
According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz posted an overall grade of 71.5 in 2025 regular season, good for ninth among all players at that position with at least 800 snaps.
Biadasz was also ninth among centers in that group with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 67.1 and was 11th with a run-blocking grade of 71.2.
Training camp will also be crucial for Justin Herbert to continue developing a rapport with Biadasz ahead of the season.
"He's got a lot of confidence. He walks to the line of scrimmage and knows exactly what he's doing," Herbert said. "He's seen a lot of football, been in a bunch of offenses. There's no overthinking or anything.
"It's really helpful for us [because] we want to play fast, get onto the ball," Herbert added. "To have a center that's able to do that, he's done a fantastic job."
And we'll also be watching how Cole Strange fares in pads, as the former first-round pick is penciled in as the starting right guard.
Strange spent the 2025 season with the Dolphins and is familiar with Mike McDaniel's scheme, so much so that teammates relied on his knowledge of it this spring.
The hope is that Strange settles in right away and forms a strong bond next to Biadasz and Alt.
2. Which rookies step up?
Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz has nailed his first two draft classes by getting immediate contributions from multiple rookies in both 2024 and 2025.
Which first-year players are ready to step up right away this season?
Akheem Mesidor is certainly going to have a chance, as the edge rusher is expected to form a strong trio alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu on passing downs.
"There's a lot of intangibles there, man. I'm excited to see him with the pads on," Mack said about Mesidor.
Slaughter, as we mentioned above, also a chance to play a vital role along the offensive line.
Hortiz also drafted three players — Brenen Thompson, Travis Burke and Genesis Smith — in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
While Burke could provide offensive line depth early on, Thompson and Smith have a chance to see the field.
Thompson is a speedster who was clocked at 4.26 seconds at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, so you know McDaniel is hoping to scheme up ways to get him into space.
Smith, meanwhile, was among the stars of the offseason program with his athleticism and play-making skills in the secondary. The safety had 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and five interceptions in 37 games at Arizona.
Elsewhere on defense, fifth-round defensive tackle Nick Barrett could factor into the rotation at some point. And a pair of sixth-round offensive linemen — Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey — could be developmental pieces who push for roster spots right away.
And that doesn't get into the host of undrafted free agents who will be hungry to make their mark, too.
Which rookie will we be talking about by the end of August?
3. Do starters play in the preseason?
A year ago, Herbert approached Harbaugh with an idea for him to make his preseason debut.
"It was actually me going to him and saying, 'Hey, would it be OK if I went in and played?' Because I think in years past the plan was to rest," Herbert said. "But I wanted to go out there and feel the pass rush because in practice, as a quarterback, you don't always get the true feeling of the pass rush.
"So, I thought it'd be helpful to go out there. He was understanding and he worked together talking through it," Herbert added.
Herbert ended up playing against the Rams, completing two of five passes while leading a scoring drive.
Will we see No. 10 out there again in August? How about Slater, Alt or anyone else?
Herbert spent his first offseason under McDaniel focusing on his footwork in the shotgun while also giving his arm a break from the usual constant throwing. The hope is that he's as fresh as ever for Week 1 against the Cardinals.
By that logic, perhaps Herbert simply focuses on getting dialed in for the 2026 season and watches the trio of preseason games from the sideline.
But on the other hand, would it make sense for Herbert and the offense to get live game reps in McDaniel's offense so they are prepared for September 13 against Arizona?
We might not know the answer to this one until two weeks in camp as the Chargers open preseason play on August 13 in Houston.
Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2026 season!
4. What does Chris O'Leary's defense look like?
The Chargers are undergoing a transition on defense as Chris O'Leary has taken over at the Defensive Coordinator.
Jesse Minter, who held that role for the past two seasons, is now the Ravens Head Coach.
The Bolts flourished under Minter, ranking sixth in defensive EPA per play (-0.069) and tied for sixth in success rate (42.1 percent) over the past two seasons.
O'Leary was a part of that success, too, considering he was the Chargers safeties coach in 2024. He then spent the 2025 season as Western Michigan's Defensive Coordinator, noting "the core philosophy and fundamentals are what I picked up here in L.A."
O'Leary said last month that the Chargers "spent a lot of time trying to build that brotherhood, that bond" over the offseason, but soon it will time to unveil what his defense will look like in 2026.
While the scheme could look similar — remember that O'Leary's first college coaching job came at Georgia State as a graduate assistant when Minter was Georgia State's DC — O'Leary is bound to have some tricks up his sleeve, too.
Does Derwin James' role change from recent years? Does O'Leary blitz more? Are the Bolts in lighter boxes as much as they were a year ago?
Camp will soon give us these answers ahead of the 2026 season.
5. Does 10 a.m. practice times make a difference?
When Harbaugh first arrived to the Bolts in 2024, he implemented a rotating training camp practice schedule where players' bodies had at least 24 hours to recover for the next session.
For example, if practice was at 10 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday's practice wouldn't start until noon.
But the Chargers are tweaking their schedule this year as Harbaugh said in June the team did an "organizational deep dive on doing things better" while "working harder but smarter."
The result? Every practice will be at 10 a.m. to help players focus on their circadian rhythm and also limit UV exposure by having a morning practice.
"Trying to do anything and everything we can to help us," Harbaugh said while adding the decision was made with input from across the organization.
The main goal of camp, of course, is to get the team firing on all cylinders ahead of the season opener. But player health is also a priority, especially given the rash of injuries the Chargers dealt with in 2025, whether to the offensive line or elsewhere.
As camp approaches, the Chargers appear poised to take a jump from playoff participant to being a postseason contender that can make a run.
It's time for Year 3 of the Harbaugh Era to begin.