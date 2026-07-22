Chargers to Wear Gold Charger Power Alternate Jerseys at Buccaneers in Week 13

Grab your disco ball and break out the bell bottoms because the Chargers and Buccaneers are going retro when they meet up in Week 13.

The Bolts announced Wednesday that they will wear their gold Charger Power alternate jerseys — and white pants — in Tampa Bay for the December 6 clash.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will wear their all-white Creamsicle alternate uniforms in what could be the best uniform matchup of the entire NFL season.

Both alternate uniforms are a callback to the 1970s, a time when the Chargers began putting up eye-popping offensive stats in the revolutionary era of Air Coryell.

Fans back then wore gold 'Charger Power' T-shirts - a phenomenon not lost on Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts.

Fouts explained what it was like to feel Charger Power on game days almost 50 years ago.

"It was wonderful. It really was," Fouts said. "As a quarterback, one of the great, unique things you can do is to quiet your own crowd.

"I had to do that so often so the team could hear my signals at the line of scrimmage. Charger Power was real, it wasn't just a slogan on a T-Shirt," Fouts added. "That stadium was absolutely alive every time we took the field. We had to calm everyone down, they were so excited."

The Bolts wore their new gold Charger Power alternate jerseys for the first time in the 2025 season against the Colts and also wore their navy Super Chargers uniform three times last year.