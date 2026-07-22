Why ESPN's Ben Solak Can't Wait to See Omarion Hampton Paired With Mike McDaniel

The NFL world can't wait to see how Mike McDaniel helps elevate Justin Herbert's game in their first season together.
But ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak has another pairing in mind when it comes to high-end potential with the new Chargers Offensive Cooridnator.
Solak recently looked at eight new coach-player pairings around the league that he's excited for, with the duo of McDaniel and Omarion Hampton making his list.
Solak initially wrote:
But in all that focus on the Herbert-McDaniel relationship, the potential benefits for Hampton are lost. A first-round rookie, Hampton won the starting role over Najee Harris out of camp and looked like an impact player even before Harris went down because of a torn Achilles in Week 3. Hampton was ninth among all running backs in scrimmage yards (450) across the first five weeks of the season despite being hit before the line of scrimmage on 57.6% of his carries (behind only Tyler Allgeier and Chase Brown). Of Hampton's 314 rushing yards, 269 came after contact.
Hampton was so successful at creating dirty yardage because of how well he finishes his runs. Every Hampton run ends with a fall forward through contact, and he has a thick frame with great balance to survive glancing blows and be able to stumble for bonus yardage. At times, Hampton is too willing to duck his head and seek out contact. But the tackle-breaking acumen is impossible to ignore.
Hampton rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns in nine games as a rookie as he battled a pair of ankle injuries at multiple points in the season. He also added 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in nine total games.
Solak said that Hampton should flourish in 2026 when you combine a new scheme to go along with a revamped Chargers offensive line.
Solak wrote:
How does Hampton's physicality fold into a McDaniel offense? The first thought that springs to mind of a McDaniel running game is the smaller, faster De'Von Achane racing to the boundary. Though Hampton plays with great physicality, the Chargers' O-line simply wasn't built to sustain that style of play. Hampton ended the season being hit before the line of scrimmage on 52.4% of his carries, third among all backs with at least 100 carries. With Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Jake Slaughter as additions, the Chargers' line might be better in creating vertical displacement on talent alone. But the biggest change will be scheme.
McDaniel was the running game coordinator under Kyle Shanahan long before he became notorious for his cheat motions and quick passing game in Miami. Last year's Dolphins had one of the wackiest running games I've ever seen, as McDaniel used an undersized center (Aaron Brewer), a great fullback (Alec Ingold, who followed him to Los Angeles) and a ton of backfield talent to create explosive opportunities on the ground. Miami led the league in explosive run rate on RB carries, as McDaniel uses the ground game less as a jab and more as a haymaker.
This is great news for Hampton, who is plenty fast. The ankle injury sapped Hampton of his burst down the stretch, but before he was injured, Hampton hit 21.3 mph max speed on a 54-yard touchdown run against the Giants in Week 4 -- that was seventh among all backs. Hampton has plenty of burst to cash the same checks that Achane was in Miami -- and with his bigger frame and success through contact, he'll quickly become a nightmare for those cornerbacks and safeties that McDaniel has forced to fit the run on the outside.
Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2025 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign.
McDaniel, who spent the past four seasons as the Dolphins Head Coach, has produced prolific offenses — especially on the ground — in every one of his stops across the NFL.
Miami racked up over 8,000 rushing yards over his four seasons calling the offense, including ranking fifth in the NFL with 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch.
And there were McDaniel's four seasons with San Francisco where he was the team's Run Game Coordinator from 2018-2020 before taking over as the Offensive Coordinator in 2021.
Over those four years, the 49ers racked up the sixth-most rushing yards (8,538), were tied for seventh with 237 total explosive rushes of 10-plus yards and had the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (71).
So, yeah, it's reasonable to expect that McDaniel will once again craft another prolific scheme in the run game.
And Solak believes Hampton is the perfect fit to shine in that system in 2026.
McDaniel used Achane more as a pass catcher as the years went on in Miami, and Hampton proved last season that he has soft hands and in-space ability. So we also can check that box. Hampton's worst plays last season were his whiffs in pass protection, but again, McDaniel is accustomed to hiding the back from protection responsibilities from his days with Achane.
Far be it from me to take any wind out of the Herbert sails that are blowing strong in Los Angeles these days. I simply think the salutary effect of McDaniel stepping into Greg Roman's shoes has a reach far greater than just the passing game, and Hampton's rookie season was far more promising than a cursory glance at his production would imply. This is a big-play walking in an offense built to get big plays out of the running back. Time for fireworks.