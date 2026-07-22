Why ESPN's Ben Solak Can't Wait to See Omarion Hampton Paired With Mike McDaniel

McDaniel, who spent the past four seasons as the Dolphins Head Coach, has produced prolific offenses — especially on the ground — in every one of his stops across the NFL.

Miami racked up over 8,000 rushing yards over his four seasons calling the offense, including ranking fifth in the NFL with 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch.

And there were McDaniel's four seasons with San Francisco where he was the team's Run Game Coordinator from 2018-2020 before taking over as the Offensive Coordinator in 2021.

Over those four years, the 49ers racked up the sixth-most rushing yards (8,538), were tied for seventh with 237 total explosive rushes of 10-plus yards and had the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (71).

So, yeah, it's reasonable to expect that McDaniel will once again craft another prolific scheme in the run game.

And Solak believes Hampton is the perfect fit to shine in that system in 2026.

McDaniel used Achane more as a pass catcher as the years went on in Miami, and Hampton proved last season that he has soft hands and in-space ability. So we also can check that box. Hampton's worst plays last season were his whiffs in pass protection, but again, McDaniel is accustomed to hiding the back from protection responsibilities from his days with Achane.