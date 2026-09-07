5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 1

Chargers football is almost back.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 1.
1. Who are the Chargers playing in Week 1?
The Chargers open Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh Era with a home game against Arizona, a matchup that is a rare NFC opener for the Bolts.
Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers are playing a team from the NFC to kick off a season for the first time since 2021, with Sunday's opener being the first at home against an NFC squad since 2015.
The Chargers have posted back-to-back, 11-win seasons under Harbaugh, finishing second in the AFC West each year.
Arizona, meanwhile, went 3-14 last season and is looking for its first winning season since 2021.
Mike LaFleur was hired as the Cardinals Head Coach in February.
2. Where to watch the Week 1 opener
The Chargers season opener will air on CBS with the broadcast team of Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color commentator) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter) on the call.
Fans can also watch every Sunday Chargers game on YouTubeTV, while a stream of the game is also available on NFL+.
Looking to listen in?
The game can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
And Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.
3. What's new with the Chargers in 2026?
As the 2026 nears, there are still plenty of familiar faces in powder blue.
Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Khalil Mack and Joe Alt are just a few returners from a season ago.
But there are a bunch of new characters, too, beginning with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.
The former Dolphins Head Coach has infused the facility with both an energy and creativity on that side of the ball, with Harbaugh calling him "a brilliant football mind" this offseason.
Defensively, Chris O'Leary is in his first year as the Chargers Defensive Coordinator. He was Western Michigan's DC in 2025 after spending the 2024 season as the Bolts safeties coach.
Player-wise, the Bolts added a handful of key free agents on both sides of the ball, including tight end Charlie Kolar, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, running back Keaton Mitchell or right guard Cole Strange.
And Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz did work in the draft, bringing in highly-regarded edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in Round 1.
Hortiz then took Jake Slaughter in Round 2 as the rookie and former Florida standout is slated to start at center for the Chargers in 2026.
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
4. What's an early Week 1 storyline?
What does McDaniel's offense look like?
It's safe to say the entire football world is awaiting that answer in Week 1 as the Bolts get ready to showcase the scheme for the world to see.
The Chargers offense popped off at various points this summer, whether it was a sharp joint practice against the 49ers or Herbert's 65-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston in the preseason.
But we should get a better feel for the overall scheme after Week 1, namely how a revamped offensive line looks and how Omarion Hampton will fare in the run game.
The excitement within the Chargers building is at an all-time high given the potential fireworks Herbert and McDaniel could create in 2026.
5. What are the Chargers 2026 playoff odds?
The Chargers are no stranger to the postseason as Harbaugh's squad is one of eight teams who have made back-to-back playoff appearances.
And projection models favor the Bolts getting back to the dance for a third straight time in 2026.
ESPN's Football Power Index has them with a 66.2 percent chance to make the playoffs in 2026 while The Athletic's projection model has the Chargers playoff odds at 55.3 percent.
Harbaugh is also looking to become the fourth instance of a head coach posting 11 wins in his first three seasons with a team, a feat that was also achieved by Chuck Pagano with the Colts from 2012-2014 and Matt LaFleur with the Packers from 2019-2021.
The other coach to do it? Harbaugh, who did it with the 49ers from 2011-2013.
But the Bolts have made it clear that they aren't satisfied with simply a postseason appearance in 2026.
"We want to win a Super Bowl," Ladd McConkey said. "We've gotten to the playoffs, whatever.
"We got those little [playoff] patches on our jerseys, but I think nobody's content with that now," McConkey added. "Let's go win games, let's go set ourself up for the playoffs, get into playoffs and make a run and win the Super Bowl. I think it's as simple as that."
Rashawn Slater added: "I think everyone that's been here for a while knows we're due to go win. We're due to go execute and do what we know we're capable of."