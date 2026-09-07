5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 1

4. What's an early Week 1 storyline?

What does McDaniel's offense look like?

It's safe to say the entire football world is awaiting that answer in Week 1 as the Bolts get ready to showcase the scheme for the world to see.

The Chargers offense popped off at various points this summer, whether it was a sharp joint practice against the 49ers or Herbert's 65-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston in the preseason.

But we should get a better feel for the overall scheme after Week 1, namely how a revamped offensive line looks and how Omarion Hampton will fare in the run game.

The excitement within the Chargers building is at an all-time high given the potential fireworks Herbert and McDaniel could create in 2026.

5. What are the Chargers 2026 playoff odds?

The Chargers are no stranger to the postseason as Harbaugh's squad is one of eight teams who have made back-to-back playoff appearances.

And projection models favor the Bolts getting back to the dance for a third straight time in 2026.

ESPN's Football Power Index has them with a 66.2 percent chance to make the playoffs in 2026 while The Athletic's projection model has the Chargers playoff odds at 55.3 percent.

Harbaugh is also looking to become the fourth instance of a head coach posting 11 wins in his first three seasons with a team, a feat that was also achieved by Chuck Pagano with the Colts from 2012-2014 and Matt LaFleur with the Packers from 2019-2021.

The other coach to do it? Harbaugh, who did it with the 49ers from 2011-2013.

But the Bolts have made it clear that they aren't satisfied with simply a postseason appearance in 2026.

"We want to win a Super Bowl," Ladd McConkey said. "We've gotten to the playoffs, whatever.

"We got those little [playoff] patches on our jerseys, but I think nobody's content with that now," McConkey added. "Let's go win games, let's go set ourself up for the playoffs, get into playoffs and make a run and win the Super Bowl. I think it's as simple as that."