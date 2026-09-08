5 Key Chargers Questions Ahead of the 2026 Season

Week 1 has arrived.
The Bolts will kick off a new season Sunday at home against the Cardinals, beginning a 17-game journey that will story of the 2026 Chargers.
"The fate's in our hands now, as a team, for what happens from here going forward," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said last week.
With that in mind here, are five questions surrounding the Chargers ahead of Week 1.
1. What does Mike McDaniel's offense look like?
We'll start with the most obvious one.
Harbaugh said in January that he was looking for "a head coach of the offense" and then promptly hired Mike McDaniel as the team's new Offensive Coordinator, a move that received rave reviews from both local and national media.
And while there's certainly been a honeymoon phase with McDaniel so far this offseason, he's made it clear that he has high expectations and is here to help the Chargers offense score points and win games.
All eyes, of course, will be on how Justin Herbert fares in McDaniel's scheme. The Chargers quarterback looked lights out at various points in training camp and should take fewer hits than he did a year ago simply based on the timing and rhythm of the passing game in the new system.
Herbert has also tackled (and aced) a pair of challenges from McDaniel to throw the ball with anticipation and earlier than he previously did, and to line up with different footwork (his left foot forward) in the shotgun.
Herbert was heroic in 2025 but should theoretically have less on his plate this season due to a better offensive line and improved running game.
The return of Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt should be a boon for Herbert, and McDaniel's creative and innovative run game should help lift Omarion Hampton to an upper echelon at running back in the NFL.
Now, while all of this preseason hype is nice, the Chargers offense has to go out and prove it.
As of Tuesday morning, the Chargers have not named a starting left guard as Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III could potentially rotate there. The Bolts are also starting a rookie at center in second-round pick Jake Slaughter.
But there is ample depth up front compared to a season ago as the Chargers employ a dozen capable offensive linemen (including Branson Taylor on Injured Reserve).
The Bolts also possess more speed than they have in years as offseason additions Brenen Thompson and Keaton Mitchell should inject some big-play ability in McDaniel's offense.
A year ago, the Bolts offense finished 20th in points per game (21.6) and 21st in both EPA per play (0.002) and yards per play (5.18).
The clear expectation under McDaniel is that the Chargers surpass those numbers (and then some) in 2026.
2. What wrinkles does Chris O'Leary have on defense?
The Chargers have quietly been one of the NFL's best and most consistent defenses over the past two seasons, ranking sixth in defensive EPA per play (-0.069) and tying for sixth in success rate (42.1 percent) in that timespan.
The Bolts were also third in total points allowed (641) over the past two seasons, which equates to just 18.9 points per game.
But the Chargers enter the 2026 season with a new Defensive Coordinator in Chris O’Leary, who was Western Michigan's DC last year and was the Bolts safeties coach in 2024.
By all accounts, defensive players have said that O'Leary hasn't changed Jesse Minter’s scheme too much — Minter is now the Ravens Head Coach — which isn't a surprise given O'Leary's past.
O'Leary and Minter have known each other for over a decade from their time together at Indiana State, where O'Leary was a scout team quarterback who later transitioned to wide receiver. Minter, meanwhile, was a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.
O'Leary's first college coaching job came at Georgia State as a graduate assistant focused on the defensive line. Minter was Georgia State's DC at the time.
In O'Leary's introductory press conference, he noted "the core philosophy and fundamentals are what I picked up here in L.A."
But it's also safe to assume O'Leary wants to put his own stamp on the defense, too.
Does that mean more man coverage with the cornerbacks?
Or a higher blitz percentage with the linebackers and safeties?
Or perhaps a more varied and versatile game plan in the trenches?
According to Pro Football Focus, Minter played dime coverage (with six defensive backs) 23.6 percent of the time in 2025, the third-highest rate in the league.
We'll see if O'Leary matches that or puts his own spin on things.
On the whole, the Bolts defense is made up of nearly the same unit as a year ago, save for a handful of players (Akheem Mesidor and Dalvin Tomlinson, for example) in the front seven.
O'Leary is the fresh face, and even he was here only two seasons ago.
If the Chargers DC can keep the defense playing at a high level, that should help set up advantageous situations for McDaniel's offense.
3. Which Chargers player is due for a breakout year?
Tre' Harris stepped to the podium last week and was asked about the chance for more playing time in 2026.
The second-year wide receiver offered a thoughtful answer that included a big-picture perspective.
"I wouldn't just say it's a big opportunity for myself, but for everybody in this building," Harris said. "There's a lot of hype around us, to be completely honest.
"We notice it, but at the end of the day we know that each and every day we have to put in the work," Harris added. "We've got to go out there and prove it. Not to everybody else, but to ourselves."
Put that answer aside and Harris is clearly on our radar as one of a handful of players who could have a breakout season in 2026.
Harris was a stud blocked in the run game as a rookie and contributed with 30 catches for 324 yards and a score.
If defenses key in on Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in the pass game, Harris could be the benefactor who feasts through the air.
And while Hampton should power the run game in McDaniel's scheme, keep an eye on Mitchell, who had 341 rushing yards on 59 attempts with Baltimore last season.
That 5.8 yards-per- carry average was first among running backs with at least 50 carries, and Mitchell also tallied 11 runs that went for 10-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
Defensively, a pair of third-year players could help O'Leary's unit reach their standard.
Justin Eboigbe was third on the Bolts with 6.0 sacks in 2025 after having none as a rookie.
With opposing offense obviously ready to key on Khail Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Mesidor on passing downs, Eboigbe could line up as the fourth rusher and take advantage on 1-on-1 matchups.
And when opposing quarterbacks do get the ball off, Tarheeb Still could be primed for a big season in terms of takeaways.
Still was a revelation as a rookie by leading the team with four interceptions.
The former fifth-round pick didn't have any picks in 2025 even though the underlying numbers showed he still had a strong season.
Still allowed just a single touchdown in coverage and had fewer yards allowed per coverage target. He also limited the big play, slashing the percentage of 15-plus yard plays allowed by more than half from 3.1 percent as a rookie to 1.4 in 2025.
If Still keeps up that sticky coverage, the pendulum should swing his way a bit and result in more takeaways.
4. How do the Chargers handle the 7-game gauntlet?
Look, there are no easy games in the NFL. Players and coaches within the league are too good, too talented and too prideful to just roll over on any given Sunday.
But there are certainly games — and stretches in a season — that raise some eyebrows with how difficult they could be.
The Chargers schedule from Weeks 3 to 10 is simply a gauntlet and is a stretch that could help define their 2026 season.
The Bolts are at Buffalo in Week 3 (hello, Josh Allen) before taking on the defending Super Bowl champs in Seattle in Week 4.
Then come a pair of division games with a Week 5 home game against the Broncos, the reigning AFC West champions, and a Week 6 road game in Kansas City, which is still among the toughest places to play.
Harbaugh's crew is off for a Week 7 bye before a Week 8 date as the road team against the Rams, whose previously stout defense now features both Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.
Week 9 is a home game against the Texans, who might boast the best defense in the league, before a Week 10 road game in primetime against Minter's Ravens and Lamar Jackson on Monday night.
Whew. Got all that?
Timo Riske of PFF recently pointed out that the seven-game stretch is among the toughest he's even seen, but you know Harbaugh will use that as a motivating tool for his squad.
Harbaugh, on multiple occasions last season, noted that the reason winning and success if the NFL is so gratifying is because is so damn hard, too. Players and coaches pour everything into one game and then wake up Monday and get ready to do it again.
If we're being honest, it's probably unrealistic to expect the Chargers to win all seven of those games from late September to mid-November.
But if the Bolts can post a winning record during that stretch, they will surely position themselves well for a playoff run and make a statement to the rest of the league.
5. How will special teams make an impact?
Don't forget about the third phase of the game, especially given how the Bolts have serious aspirations for a deep playoff run.
Cameron Dicker is still the most accurate kicker in NFL history and just 26 years old. Even with a few hiccups in the preseason, there's not a soul in the Chargers facility who is worried about the Pro Bowler heading into 2026.
The Bolts also boast an elite special teams player in Del'Shawn Phillips, who earned Second-Team All-Pro honors last season, plus other key contributors there such as Marlowe Wax, Kendall Williamson, Troy Dye, Deane Leonard and long snapper Josh Harris.
As the 2026 season nears, the Bolts could benefit from a healthy Derius Davis, as the punt returner can still be a dangerous weapon if he's right. Davis, Mitchell and Kimani Vidal should all be in the mix at kick returner, too.
Punter JK Scott had a shaky preseason and didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but Harbaugh and Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said that was a roster mechanism, with each publicly showing their faith in the veteran last week.
Scott's best asset is his hangtime, which limits explosive returns and helps flip the field on special teams. If he's consistent, Scott can be an asset for Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken's crew.
As stated above, the Chargers have plans for a deep playoff run in 2026, something that has eluded them in recent seasons.
In order to get back to the postseason, the Bolts will likely need special teams to help swing games, whether that's more clutch kicks from Dicker, sound coverage from multiple units and a solid season from Scott.
If that all comes to fruition — combined with the potential of McDaniel's offense and O'Leary's defense — the Chargers could put together a special season in Year 3 under Harbaugh.