5 Key Chargers Questions Ahead of the 2026 Season

3. Which Chargers player is due for a breakout year?

Tre' Harris stepped to the podium last week and was asked about the chance for more playing time in 2026.

The second-year wide receiver offered a thoughtful answer that included a big-picture perspective.

"I wouldn't just say it's a big opportunity for myself, but for everybody in this building," Harris said. "There's a lot of hype around us, to be completely honest.

"We notice it, but at the end of the day we know that each and every day we have to put in the work," Harris added. "We've got to go out there and prove it. Not to everybody else, but to ourselves."

Put that answer aside and Harris is clearly on our radar as one of a handful of players who could have a breakout season in 2026.

Harris was a stud blocked in the run game as a rookie and contributed with 30 catches for 324 yards and a score.

If defenses key in on Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in the pass game, Harris could be the benefactor who feasts through the air.

And while Hampton should power the run game in McDaniel's scheme, keep an eye on Mitchell, who had 341 rushing yards on 59 attempts with Baltimore last season.

That 5.8 yards-per- carry average was first among running backs with at least 50 carries, and Mitchell also tallied 11 runs that went for 10-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensively, a pair of third-year players could help O'Leary's unit reach their standard.

Justin Eboigbe was third on the Bolts with 6.0 sacks in 2025 after having none as a rookie.

With opposing offense obviously ready to key on Khail Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Mesidor on passing downs, Eboigbe could line up as the fourth rusher and take advantage on 1-on-1 matchups.

And when opposing quarterbacks do get the ball off, Tarheeb Still could be primed for a big season in terms of takeaways.

Still was a revelation as a rookie by leading the team with four interceptions.

The former fifth-round pick didn't have any picks in 2025 even though the underlying numbers showed he still had a strong season.

Still allowed just a single touchdown in coverage and had fewer yards allowed per coverage target. He also limited the big play, slashing the percentage of 15-plus yard plays allowed by more than half from 3.1 percent as a rookie to 1.4 in 2025.