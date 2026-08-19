5 Chargers Players to Watch in Preseason Matchup vs. 49ers

4. CB Nikko Reed

The second-year cornerback has enjoyed a strong offseason after breaking through the roster as an undrafted free agent last season.

Reed was stout in coverage in the joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday, notching a pass defense as he was heavily relied upon with a pair of starters not participating.

He also got a lot of run in Week 1 of the preseason, where he was asked to do a lot as well.

The Oregon product totaled three tackles and was credited by PFF with a quarterback hit. He played snaps both on the outside and in the slot.

The top of the cornerback room is fairly set, but Reed now has another opportunity to break through against San Francisco and make his case to make this year's roster, too.

5. QB DJ Uiagalelei

The backup quarterback battle comes into focus once again on Thursday night.

Trey Lance got the lion's share of the snaps in the first preseason game, but DJ Uiagalelei did get 23 reps against the Texans.

Harbaugh talked about the pair of quarterbacks earlier in the week.

"I thought they did really well, Again, the coaching ... really showed up and they took that to the field, particularly the timing and footwork," Harbaugh said. "That's something that was really worked on this offseason by our quarterbacks and I thought they put that on display well."

Uiagalelei finished the night 6-for-9 (66.6 percent) for 120 yards and a touchdown, as the majority of his snaps came with the Bolts trying to run out the clock.

"DJ, what more do you have to do? 146.8 quarterback rating, that's pretty darn good," Harbaugh said.