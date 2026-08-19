5 Chargers Players to Watch in Preseason Matchup vs. 49ers

The Chargers are set to hit the field at SoFi Stadium for the first time in 2026.
The Bolts will host the 49ers in the team's second preseason game, with kickoff at 7 p.m. (PT) on Thursday.
Here are five players to watch in the Chargers second preseason game:
1. RB Omarion Hampton
Thursday will be the first look at the Chargers run game featuring the second-year running back.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday before practice that the starters would play a series against the 49ers.
It's been an offseason of growth for the 2025 first round pick after shining in spurts during his rookie year.
Hampton rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns in nine games and added 192 receiving yards and a touchdown.
And he returned to training camp motivated, with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel touting his growth with each practice in the new scheme.
"I'm very confident," McDaniel said about Hampton. "It's very exciting what he's doing each and every day because it's all about stacking the experience, stacking the reps and improving. He's doing that each practice."
It won't be the full picture in the preseason, but there's plenty of excitement to see what the explosive Hampton will be able to do on the ground.
McDaniel's scheme has been very beneficial for running backs throughout his time as a play caller in the NFL, and Hampton's size and speed could be a significant difference maker.
At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Hampton is a player that is hard to bring down, and McDaniel was looking to try and maximize that ability — perhaps we get out first glimpse of that Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
"In and around contact, some of the things we can work with ball carriers is how they approach tacklers," McDaniel said about Hampton earlier this month. "For him and his skillset, no one wants to tackle that guy, that is a massive human moving very fast.
"The less we can get him to stop his feet and do what we call slash and pick edges of defenders and shoulder punch him, the better," McDaniel added.
2. OLB Nadame Tucker
The edge rusher room has been a position that has been closely watched all throughout camp, and the preseason opener was the first look at game action.
For undrafted rookie Nadame Tucker, it was the first step in what he wants to do.
"Just trying to get that game speed, it was a little different," Tucker said. "I definitely feel like I did what I was supposed to as far as helping my team taking home a win. That was the main goal."
Tucker finished the game with two total tackles and a quarterback hit, as Pro Football Focus also credited him with a run stop against the Texans.
But with Houston getting the ball out quickly, especially in the second half, there were limited opportunities for sacks and big plays.
Still, this Thursday's home opener will be another big step for the undrafted rookie who is looking to make his case for the 53-man roster.
He's looking to get all the reps he can against the league's best.
"That's my biggest thing, just knowing where I'm at as far as in the league and guys I'm going against and building off that," Tucker said. "Even taking reps against Joe [Alt] and some of those guys.
Tucker added: "I'm trying to get in those as much as I can just to see where I'm at and build off that because I'm trying to be a Pro Bowler."
3. OT Travis Burke
The Chargers offensive line was a big part of the dominant preseason win in Houston, and Travis Burke was a main factor.
Burke was tied for most snaps played in the game with 58, all coming at left tackle.
He gave up just two total pressures on 30 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF, and earned an 85.9 run-blocking grade.
"I thought he was giving great effort, great hustle," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said about Burke on Saturday. "He played the most plays out of anyone, can't think of anyone that played more plays than he did.
"Offensive line as an entire group did the things they were coached to do and the real objectives for the game," Burke added. "Creating the line of scrimmage and then creating a clean pocket. For the most part, those objectives were accomplished."
Now up next for Burke is the 49ers and another chance for the 6-foot-9 tackle to build on what was an impressive performance.
Check out the best photos from the sixteen day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
4. CB Nikko Reed
The second-year cornerback has enjoyed a strong offseason after breaking through the roster as an undrafted free agent last season.
Reed was stout in coverage in the joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday, notching a pass defense as he was heavily relied upon with a pair of starters not participating.
He also got a lot of run in Week 1 of the preseason, where he was asked to do a lot as well.
The Oregon product totaled three tackles and was credited by PFF with a quarterback hit. He played snaps both on the outside and in the slot.
The top of the cornerback room is fairly set, but Reed now has another opportunity to break through against San Francisco and make his case to make this year's roster, too.
5. QB DJ Uiagalelei
The backup quarterback battle comes into focus once again on Thursday night.
Trey Lance got the lion's share of the snaps in the first preseason game, but DJ Uiagalelei did get 23 reps against the Texans.
Harbaugh talked about the pair of quarterbacks earlier in the week.
"I thought they did really well, Again, the coaching ... really showed up and they took that to the field, particularly the timing and footwork," Harbaugh said. "That's something that was really worked on this offseason by our quarterbacks and I thought they put that on display well."
Uiagalelei finished the night 6-for-9 (66.6 percent) for 120 yards and a touchdown, as the majority of his snaps came with the Bolts trying to run out the clock.
"DJ, what more do you have to do? 146.8 quarterback rating, that's pretty darn good," Harbaugh said.
Herbert will get the start Thursday night against the 49ers, but it remains to be seen how the Chargers divvy up snaps between Lance and Uiagalelei after that.