Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: Why Omarion Hampton Could Have Special Season in Year 2

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon.
The Bolts will hold more than a dozen open practices at The Bolt and will also practice twice at the University of San Diego in early August.
What are the top storylines and position battles to watch later this month?
Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. The running backs are up next.
Who's on the roster?
Omarion Hampton, Alec Ingold, Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal, Scott Matlock, Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson, Greg Derosiers
Camp Outlook
There's a mix of familiar faces with fresh ones in the Chargers backfield ahead of training camp.
But it's also clear there is plenty of excitement for what this group could do in 2026.
As the Bolts prepare for camp, they are led by a new Offensive Coordinator in Mike McDaniel and a new running backs coach in Max McCaffery.
The latter said this offseason that he loves the running back group he gets to work with.
"They are very like-minded with myself in that they are detail oriented and approach their job like it's the most important thing in the world on each play," McCaffrey said. "I feel very fortunate to get to work with a group of guys that are all bought in collectively."
The room is led by running back Omarion Hampton, a 2025 first-round pick who rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.
Hampton, who battled a pair of ankle injuries at multiple points in the season, added 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in nine total games.
The Chargers have shifted to outside zone scheme under McDaniel, and Hampton can be counted as a fan of the new system.
"All the running backs like it a lot," Hampton said in June. "It's just figuring it out, the details of it. It's going to be super good for us."
He later added: "It's a lot different than we're used to so it's fun to learn new stuff and see how it goes."
McCaffrey said Hampton, who is listed at 6-foot and 220 pounds, could be in line for a big season.
"Being able to carry that size at that speed is really special," McCaffrey said.
While Hampton's all-around game has the coaching staff excited, Keaton Mitchell's speed turned some heads this offseason.
Mitchell, an offseason free agent addition, tallied 11 runs that went for 10-plus yards in 2025, and led the NFL with an average run speed of 14.49 miles per hour, according to Next Gen Stats.
"The speed is unmatched," McCaffrey said.
Kimani Vidal is also back after a productive 2025 season that saw him eclipse the 100-yard mark in three separate games while Hampton was out.
Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson are also back in camp after spending most or parts of the 2025 season with the team, as Patterson did appear in six games and rush for 159 yards and a score. Greg Derosiers is also on then roster as an undrafted free agent.
Alec Ingold should also play a key role at fullback in 2026 after spending the past four seasons with McDaniel in Miami.
Chargers players relied on Ingold's knowledge of the system to help them get acclimated to it this offseason, but Ingold made it clear he's bringing an attitude to the Bolts offense as well.
"I run and hit {stuff]," the fullback said earlier this offseason when asked what he brings to the field.
Scott Matlock, who played fullback in 2025 after being drafted as a defensive linemen, is also on the roster for training camp.
Player to Watch: Omarion Hampton
Hampton showed plenty of flashes as a rookie.
Just go back and watch the tape from Week 4 when he racked up 165 yards from scrimmage in a game that included a 54-yard touchdown run plus a bulldozing 18-yard gain where four defenders were needed to bring him down.
The key now is for the second-year back to stay healthy and produce for a full season.
"Really just looking forward to next season," Hampton said about his offseason mindset. "Putting everything I can in the treatment, everything I can in getting back to 110 percent. I feel like I did that well. Couldn't be more excited for next year."
It's no secret the Chargers will want to run the ball in 2026.
For one, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh wants to control the line of scrimmage and wear down opposing defenses. And keep in mind that McDaniel has plenty of prowess in the run game from his time with the 49ers.
Hampton could turn into a sophomore star if the offensive line holds up around him and he shows the potential that made him the No. 22 overall pick a year ago.
Hampton is never going to be the most vocal player on the field or in the locker room. But as the 2026 season looms, he could do plenty of talking with his play in Year 2 in the NFL.
"Man of few words," Harbaugh said about Hampton this offseason. "He's got places to be, people to see, things to do. I respect it. But when I do have a conversation with him, I see a smile and when I watch the tape, I smile.
Harbaugh added: "I think it fits him great… has a chance to [be] a big year for Omarion."
Get a behind-the-scenes look at RB Keaton Mitchell's first day with the Bolts!
Key Question: Can Keaton Mitchell provide pop in the run game?
Mitchell couldn't help but smile when he stepped to the podium in early May.
"I'm explosive, everybody knows that," Mitchell said.
The running back, who was clocked at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, is coming off a strong season in Baltimore with limited reps.
Mitchell ran for 341 yards on 59 attempts, good for 5.8 yards per carry, in 2025 as that average was first among running backs with at least 50 carries last season.
While Hampton is expected to get the lion's share of the backfield workload, don't discredit the impact Mitchell could have on the ground and in the air as a change-of-pace back against opposing defenses.
Picture this: Hampton getting two or three fourth-quarter runs in a row to wear out a defense before Mitchell comes in and pops an explosive run to help seal a game.
The times of a lone running back workhorse are gone, meaning the Bolts will need multiple contributors in the backfield in 2026. Keep an eye on Mitchell's big-play ability in his first season in powder blue.