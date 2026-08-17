Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream for Preseason

The Los Angeles Chargers open their 2026 preseason home slate with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Thursday afternoon's game will mark the 52nd preseason matchup between the two teams. This marks the second straight season both face off against one another, and the first time they play in Los Angeles since 2021.

The Chargers traveled up to Northern California last season to close out the preseason, a game that saw tight end Oronde Gadsden haul in a touchdown and Marlowe Wax notch a sack and two tackles for loss.

GAME DATE/TIME

Thursday, August 20

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcast on CBS Los Angeles in Los Angeles and Orange County.

It will also be aired on affiliate TV stations CBS 8 KFMB (San Diego), KSBW (Monterey), KSEE (Fresno), KTVX (Salt Lake City, UT) and KQCA (Sacramento).

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle

Analysts: Dan Fouts

Sideline: Jaime Maggio

STREAMING

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Chargers app (Preseason only, location restrictions apply

NFL+ for subscribers

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

PURO CHARGERS