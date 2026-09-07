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Why CBS Sports Predicts Omarion Hampton Will Win NFL Rushing Title in 2026

Sep 07, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

OmarionRushingTitle

There's plenty of hype surrounding the Chargers offense heading into 2026, with Omarion Hampton’s name at the top of the list.

There has been a lot of optimism and excitement for the second-year running back in Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel’s new scheme, as NFL pundits can't wait to see what's in store.

And some even believe he's ready to stand alone atop of the league.

CBS Sports' Douglas Clawson made a bold prediction for each team ahead of the 2026 season, picking Hampton winning the rushing title as his choice for the Chargers.

His reasoning? A healthy offensive line and commitment to the run game have him in a good spot to pace the NFL.

Clawson wrote:

Jim Harbaugh wants to run the ball. He doesn't want to see Justin Herbert lit up for 50-60 sacks again, and he has Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back, plus additions of Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange to the interior of the offensive line. That means Harbaugh is going to ride 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton to a rushing title.

Hampton rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns in nine games as a rookie as he battled a pair of ankle injuries during the season. He also added 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in nine total games.

Photos: Bolts Wrap Up Preparations Ahead of Week 1

Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
111 / 111

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
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The running back has attacked his first full offseason in the new offense in a positive way as he's garnered praise from the offensive playcaller.

At 6-foot and 220 pounds and with his explosiveness, there's plenty of hype on what Hampton will be able to do in 2026 — and his performance could be a part of one of the league's best offenses.

The Athletic put together their own list of one bold prediction for each team on the eve of the season, with Daniel Popper believing the Bolts will finish with a top-five offense.

The Chargers haven't finished with a top five offense in points and yards since 2021 but with McDaniel in the mix, it's easy to see how the team could finish among the league's best once again.

Popper wrote:

Even after losing center Tyler Biadasz to a season-ending knee injury in training camp, the Chargers have a chance to make a dramatic jump on offense. The reason is new coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is going to get more out of quarterback Justin Herbert than any previous Chargers play caller. McDaniel is going to get more out of a young receiving group that includes Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. He is going to give Herbert a more reliable running game. The upside here is one of the elite offenses in football.

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