Why CBS Sports Predicts Omarion Hampton Will Win NFL Rushing Title in 2026

The running back has attacked his first full offseason in the new offense in a positive way as he's garnered praise from the offensive playcaller.

At 6-foot and 220 pounds and with his explosiveness, there's plenty of hype on what Hampton will be able to do in 2026 — and his performance could be a part of one of the league's best offenses.

The Athletic put together their own list of one bold prediction for each team on the eve of the season, with Daniel Popper believing the Bolts will finish with a top-five offense.

The Chargers haven't finished with a top five offense in points and yards since 2021 but with McDaniel in the mix, it's easy to see how the team could finish among the league's best once again.

Popper wrote: