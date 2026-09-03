What Are the Chargers Win Projections & Playoff Odds For 2026?

We're 10 days away from the Chargers season opener.
With that in mind, here is a roundup of Chargers 2026 win projections and playoff odds heading into the regular season.
Win Projection: 11 wins
In his annual prediction of all 272 regular-season games, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr had the Chargers topping the AFC West with a record of 11-6. It also meant the Bolts would be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
Win Projection: 10 wins
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton also predicted all 272 regular-season games and had the Chargers finishing at 10-7. That record had the team tied with the Chiefs for second in the AFC West.
Projection: 9.89 wins
Their simulations had the Chargers with the eighth-most projected wins in the NFL, as they also ranked third in the AFC.
View photos of the Chargers initial 53-man roster.
Projection: 9.8 wins
Using their Football Power Index, the Bolts rank fifth in the AFC in projected wins as the model also has them with a 66.2 percent chance to make the playoffs in 2026.
Projection: 9.4 wins
The Athletic's Austin Mock used his projection model to break down the AFC and had the Chargers slightly behind the Chiefs in wins. The 9.4 wins has the Chargers as seventh in the AFC as they also have a 55.3 percent chance to make the playoffs and five percent Super Bowl odds,the fourth highest in the conference.
Projection: 9 wins
Nate Davis of USA Today projected the win totals of all 32 NFL teams ahead of the season and had the Bolts finishing the year with nine wins.