 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Are the Chargers Win Projections & Playoff Odds For 2026?

Sep 03, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

WinProjections

We're 10 days away from the Chargers season opener.

With that in mind, here is a roundup of Chargers 2026 win projections and playoff odds heading into the regular season.

Sports Illustrated

Win Projection: 11 wins

In his annual prediction of all 272 regular-season games, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr had the Chargers topping the AFC West with a record of 11-6. It also meant the Bolts would be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Bleacher Report

Win Projection: 10 wins

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton also predicted all 272 regular-season games and had the Chargers finishing at 10-7. That record had the team tied with the Chiefs for second in the AFC West.

Pro Football Focus

Projection: 9.89 wins

Their simulations had the Chargers with the eighth-most projected wins in the NFL, as they also ranked third in the AFC.

Chargers Initial 53-man roster for 2026

View photos of the Chargers initial 53-man roster.

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
1 / 106

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
2 / 106

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
3 / 106

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
4 / 106

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#2 | S | Elijah Molden
5 / 106

#2 | S | Elijah Molden

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden
6 / 106

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
7 / 106

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
8 / 106

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
9 / 106

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
10 / 106

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
11 / 106

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
12 / 106

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
13 / 106

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
14 / 106

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
15 / 106

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
16 / 106

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
17 / 106

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
18 / 106

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
19 / 106

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
20 / 106

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
21 / 106

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
22 / 106

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
23 / 106

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
24 / 106

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
25 / 106

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
26 / 106

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
27 / 106

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
28 / 106

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
29 / 106

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
30 / 106

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
31 / 106

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
32 / 106

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
33 / 106

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
34 / 106

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
35 / 106

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
36 / 106

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
37 / 106

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
38 / 106

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
39 / 106

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
40 / 106

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
41 / 106

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
42 / 106

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
43 / 106

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
44 / 106

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
45 / 106

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
46 / 106

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
47 / 106

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
48 / 106

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
49 / 106

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
50 / 106

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
51 / 106

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
52 / 106

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
53 / 106

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
54 / 106

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
55 / 106

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
56 / 106

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
57 / 106

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
58 / 106

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips
59 / 106

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips
60 / 106

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
61 / 106

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
62 / 106

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
63 / 106

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
64 / 106

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor
65 / 106

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor
66 / 106

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
67 / 106

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
68 / 106

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
69 / 106

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
70 / 106

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater
71 / 106

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater
72 / 106

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
73 / 106

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
74 / 106

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
75 / 106

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
76 / 106

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
77 / 106

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
78 / 106

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
79 / 106

#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
80 / 106

#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
81 / 106

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
82 / 106

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III
83 / 106

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III
84 / 106

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III

#83 | TE | David Njoku
85 / 106

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#83 | TE | David Njoku
86 / 106

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
87 / 106

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
88 / 106

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
89 / 106

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
90 / 106

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
91 / 106

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
92 / 106

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
93 / 106

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
94 / 106

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
95 / 106

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
96 / 106

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
97 / 106

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
98 / 106

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
99 / 106

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
100 / 106

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
101 / 106

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
102 / 106

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
103 / 106

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
104 / 106

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
105 / 106

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
106 / 106

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

ESPN

Projection: 9.8 wins

Using their Football Power Index, the Bolts rank fifth in the AFC in projected wins as the model also has them with a 66.2 percent chance to make the playoffs in 2026.

The Athletic

Projection: 9.4 wins

The Athletic's Austin Mock used his projection model to break down the AFC and had the Chargers slightly behind the Chiefs in wins. The 9.4 wins has the Chargers as seventh in the AFC as they also have a 55.3 percent chance to make the playoffs and five percent Super Bowl odds,the fourth highest in the conference.

USA Today

Projection: 9 wins

Nate Davis of USA Today projected the win totals of all 32 NFL teams ahead of the season and had the Bolts finishing the year with nine wins.

Related Content

news

Which Chargers Made ESPN's Top 100 List of 2026?

The Chargers had four players in ESPN's annual rankings voted on by analysts

news

Why Ian Rapoport Believes 'Hype Around the Chargers is Warranted' Ahead of 2026 Season

The NFL Network inside believes the Chargers are poised for plenty of success this season

news

What Are Justin Herbert's 2026 NFL MVP Odds?

The Chargers quarterback has the third-best odds on some platforms heading into the 2026 regular season

news

Justin Herbert Connects With Quentin Johnston For 65-Yard Touchdown in Preseason Finale

The quarterback unleashed a 65-yard touchdown for the Chargers starting offense's first score of the preseason

news

Why ESPN's Mina Kimes Has Chargers as 'Super Bowl Contender' Heading Into 2026 Season

The ESPN NFL analyst broke down the Chargers ceiling in a recent visit to training camp

news

Why Daniel Jeremiah 'Absolutely' Believes Chargers Can Win AFC West in 2026

The NFL Network analyst said the addition of Mike McDaniel, plus the return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, could mean big things for the Chargers

news

What's the Most 'Pressing Question' For Mike McDaniel & Chris O'Leary Heading Into Chargers 2026 Season?

The Athletic's Mike Jones posed his biggest question facing each new playcaller ahead of the upcoming season

news

Why the Chargers Are Among Teams That Could Win Super Bowl LXI

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr highlighted the Chargers as one of his 14 teams that he believes could end the 2026 season as world champions

news

Why The Athletic Believes Chargers Offense is Poised to Breakout in 2026

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen believes the Chargers have makings of Top 5 unit after busy offseason

news

Why Jamaree Caldwell Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Defense in 2026

ESPN's Ben Solak tabbed the second-year defensive lineman as his pick for the Chargersmbreakout player

news

Why Charlie Kolar Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Offense in 2026

The Athletic's Daniel Popper tabbed the Chargers tight end as a player to watch for the 2026 season

Advertising