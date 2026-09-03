What Are the Chargers Win Projections & Playoff Odds For 2026?

Projection: 9.8 wins

Using their Football Power Index, the Bolts rank fifth in the AFC in projected wins as the model also has them with a 66.2 percent chance to make the playoffs in 2026.

Projection: 9.4 wins

The Athletic's Austin Mock used his projection model to break down the AFC and had the Chargers slightly behind the Chiefs in wins. The 9.4 wins has the Chargers as seventh in the AFC as they also have a 55.3 percent chance to make the playoffs and five percent Super Bowl odds,the fourth highest in the conference.

Projection: 9 wins