Which Chargers Made ESPN's Top 100 List of 2026?

The Chargers franchise quarterback wasn't the only player to move up, as the All-Pro safety Derwin James, Jr. also made a big jump in this year's edition.

James checked in as the 51st player in the rankings after being 89th a year ago.

After another Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro appearance, the arrow continues to point up for the Chargers gamechanger.

Rhim wrote:

James earned his fourth All-Pro honor last season, and the Chargers rewarded him by making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history for the second time. James isn't showing any signs of decline; he tied his career high with three interceptions in 2025, and he will have a similarly big nickel role in new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary's scheme.

The ESPN projections also have James hitting higher marks than his last two high-level seasons.

They have James projected for 106 tackles, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. It would be his highest tackle and pass defensed total in a number of years.

The final two members of the Bolts on the list weren't ranked a season ago but enter this year with some high expectations along the offensive line.

Joe Alt landed at No. 86 as the right tackle enters Year 3 as one of the most important members of McDaniel's offense.

Rhim wrote:

Alt was perhaps the Chargers' best player not named Justin Herbert last season despite playing only six games due to injury. Los Angeles went 4-0 when Alt played the full game and 2-3 when he didn't, and Herbert had an 80 QBR with Alt on the field and a 56 QBR without him. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has always thrived with elite tackles, and Alt should continue to be that this season.

According to ESPN Research, since the start of the 2024 season, Alt has the third-highest pass block win rate among offensive tackles (94.5 percent) and trails just two other tackles.

Not too far behind him was left tackle Rashawn Slater, who is back in 2026 after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Slater finished 10th in ESPN's run-block win rate (78.6 percent) and 22nd in pass-block win rate (90.7 percent) among qualifying tackles in 2024, and now aims to show why he's among the league's elite tackles.

Rhim wrote: