Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
In four years with the Tigers, Rountree III rushed for 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns on 746 attempts. He finished his career as Missouri's all-time leading rusher among running backs and tied for the most rushing touchdowns by a running back.
The Bolts have now drafted a running back in three of the past four drafts, as Rountree III will join selection's Joshua Kelley (2020 - Pick 112) and Justin Jackson (2018 - Pick 251) in the running back's back -- along with undrafted free agent Austin Ekeler.
The Chargers' final pick is No. 241 overall in the seventh round.
