Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers opened the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann at No. 185 overall.
Niemann (6-foot-3, 234 pounds) finished his Hawkeye career with 155 total tackles (7.5 for loss). He was Academic All-Big Ten in each of his four years at Iowa and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.
Los Angeles has now selected three players from the Big Ten. Niemann joins a linebacking corps that includes 2019 draft pick Drue Tranquill and one of last year's first-round selections, Kenneth Murray.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 198 overall in the sixth round.
