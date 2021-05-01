Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II with the 118th overall pick in the fourth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
Rumph II (6-foot-3, 244 pounds) was a two-time All-ACC selection for the Blue Devils in 2019 and 2020. According to Duke Athletics, he played in 36 games and totaled 125 tackles (34 for loss), 17.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures.
Rumph II will join a Chargers edge group that includes Pro Bowl veteran Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, and Uchenna Nwosu.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 159 overall in the fifth round.
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.