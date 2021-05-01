Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

May 01, 2021 at 11:39 AM
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Nebraska guard Brenden Jaimes with the 159th overall pick in the fifth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.

Brenden Jaimes

G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Nebraska

Jaimes (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in each of the last three seasons. He set a school record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman, according to Nebraska Athletics.

Jaimes joins an offensive line room that includes veteran newcomers in All-Pro center Corey LInsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi. The Chargers selected Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater on Thursday at No. 13 overall.

The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 185 overall in the sixth round.

